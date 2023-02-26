KEY POINTS Riley Keough appeared at the "Daisy Jones & the Six" premiere in Los Angeles Thursday

Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley are not talking to each other amid their ongoing battle over Lisa Marie Presley's trust, reports have claimed.

On Thursday, Keough, 33, attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new show "Daisy Jones & the Six," which debuts on Amazon Prime on March 3.

The actress has been on a promotional tour while mourning the loss of her mother, Lisa Marie, who died at age 54 last month after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest.

Page Six reported that reporters were told that Keough would not be answering questions about her mother or her grandmother Priscilla Presley, who recently filed a petition questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's trust and estate. That amendment named Keough as controller of the trust, which includes Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion and 15% ownership of the legendary late singer's estate.

"Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it's just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother," an anonymous source close to Lisa Marie told Page Six. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

Lisa Marie's "longtime friend" claimed to the outlet that Keough was once close to her grandmother but that allegedly changed following Lisa Marie's passing and Priscilla's filing.

"Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother," the tipster claimed.

The source added that Keough didn't want things to turn out the way they did. "Riley's not looking for a war. She always had a good relationship with her grandmother," the source added. "Lisa had her issues with her mother, but … she didn't drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues."

An unnamed insider made similar claims to Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet that Keough and Priscilla had a "very tense and heartbreaking few weeks" following the death of Lisa Marie.

"Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," the source said.

Lisa Marie's daughter and mother are "both gearing up for court," but Keough would prefer to settle the dispute "privately," according to the insider.

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source added, referring to the "Daisy Jones & The Six" premiere. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

Priscilla, for her part, is reportedly doing what she feels "is right in her heart" about Lisa Marie's trust.

"She is convinced that old documents had been forged," the source added.

In her filing, Priscilla claimed that she was not informed about the 2016 amendment removing her and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and replacing them with Lisa Marie's eldest children Riley and Benjamin Keough — who died in 2020 at age 27.

Priscilla alleged that she didn't receive the amendment as laid out in terms of a 2010 trust arrangement and that the document misspells her name. She also questioned the lack of witnesses and notarization and the authenticity of Lisa Marie's signature on the document.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 13.