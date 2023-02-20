KEY POINTS Austin Butler scooped up the BAFTA award for best actor Sunday for his performance as Elvis Presley

Butler said his success came at an "unimaginably tragic time" following Lisa Marie Presley's death

The actor said he was "honored" to have been welcomed into the Presley family

Austin Butler paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after adding another accolade to his collection for his performance as her father, Elvis Presley.

Butler won best actor at the 76th British Academy Film Awards Sunday evening for his starring role in the biopic "Elvis."

Following his victory at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the 31-year-old actor said his award-season success has been "bittersweet" as he continues to mourn the death of Lisa Marie.

"It's been a really unimaginably tragic time, you know, and grief is a long process," Butler said in the winners' press room, Variety reported. "And so my heart and my love was with [the Presley family] always. I feel honoured to have been welcomed into the family. It's a bittersweet time."

Austin went on to share that he felt lucky to have been given the opportunity to play the late king of rock and roll.

"How lucky I was to get to have that experience," he said. "The feeling of standing on an international stage and looking out and looking down at the jumpsuit that I was wearing and realizing there were certain moments where I was seeing the closest thing to what Elvis would have seen during his '68 Special or whatever that was and I miss it a lot. I miss that experience."

"I don't miss the terror," he added. "But I felt every day that the elation that you feel with that. And I miss the people that I got to make the film with, they became completely like family to me. I really miss them a lot."

Last month, Butler also took home the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama for "Elvis."

Lisa Marie, who attended the Jan. 10 ceremony with her mom Priscilla Presley, crashed Butler's red-carpet interview with his sister Ashley. The siblings were in the middle of an interview when Lisa Marie quipped, "What? Did I photobomb you?"

The late singer gushed over Butler's performance and said she was there to support him, director Baz Luhrmann and the "Elvis" movie.

Days after the ceremony, Lisa Marie passed away after she suffered a possible cardiac arrest.

Butler, who developed a close friendship with Lisa Marie, released a statement expressing his grief over the singer-songwriter's death.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," he said in a statement to E! News. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."