Rita Ora and Taika Waititi welcomed a camera crew to hang out with them for 24 hours.

Ora and Waititi were very game when they took part in Vogue's popular series "24 Hours With" — the fashion magazine spends 24 hours with its subjects. The filming happened ahead of the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards, which the couple hosted at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13.

They had an action-packed schedule that day, including visiting the city mayor, fitting for the next day's festivities and visiting the oldest brewery in town.

The day started with the couple enjoying their breakfast together with a dad joke when the "Thor: Ragnarok" director tweaked Brussels sprouts for Düssel-sprouts.

They headed off to the Old Town Hall, a historic building that's been around since the late 1500s and signed a book that featured signatures from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and more. When they met the city mayor, Waititi told him that he has a spitting image of Bryan Cranston, which was spot on, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The celebrity couple enjoyed their trip. In the evening, they visited The Golden Kettle Brewery, the city's oldest brewery, which has been around since 1830. They enjoyed beer and recapped what happened before they arrived at the brewery.

According to Ora, Düsseldorf's a town with lots of Albanians, and her parents are from Albania. A group of Albanians making pizza saw them and invited them for a bite. Ora, Waititi and the crew happily obliged.

"If you're gonna be with someone who's from Albania," Waititi said, "you best learn Albanian."

They also recalled their first date, which was more of a group date at a party. She admitted that she enjoyed getting to know him as a friend and noted that things flowed naturally between them.

"I like to reinforce the act of love in many different ways, and to me, gifts are something you can keep forever, and if they have a meaning, a personal touch ... I basically gift people how I want to be gifted," she said.

The celebrity couple sparked dating rumors in April 2021 after the singer shared a snap of herself hugging the actor-director. The following month, they packed on the PDA in Sydney.

The pair tied the knot on Aug. 8, 2022. It was an intimate ceremony with the people dear to them, a source told The Sun UK.