"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author and vocal Bitcoin advocate Robert Kiyosaki doesn't agree with a new report that claimed the U.S. economy is strong. He, instead, encourages people to invest in Bitcoin, the world's largest crypto asset by market capitalization, days after he shared a post about "Gang Warfare."

"WSJ claims [the] economy is strong. Don't they know the stock market is up because Biden raised [the] debt ceiling," the 76-year-old American entrepreneur tweeted after the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. saw strong GDP growth in the second quarter. "America's debt is going up...so stock market going up. Numb nuts. America is broke."

Kiyosaki also asked U.S. citizens to invest in Bitcoin, gold and silver. "Still prefer gold, silver, Bitcoin," he wrote.

WTF. WSJ claims economy is strong. Don’t they know the stock market is up because Biden raised debt ceiling. Americas debt is going up…so stock market going up. Numb nuts. America is broke. Still prefer gold silver Bitcoin. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 31, 2023

The financial education advocate's latest remarks came on the heels of his post about "Gang Warfare," a term he used in reference to several dozens of countries working together to create a new currency that could challenge the U.S. dollar.

In a tweet shared last week, Kiyosaki told his 2.4 million X followers that BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – is leading a movement to develop a new currency backed by gold. He said approximately 41 countries, including France, a long-time ally of the U.S., are most likely colluding with the world's economic behemoths to end the dominance of the U.S. dollar in terms of foreign services and international trade.

"GANG WARFARE: August 22, 2023 approximately 41 nations, possibly even France gang up in South Africa to 'de Dollarize' the world," Kiyosaki said, adding the meeting might include discussion on the "proposal BRICS nations will launch 'bric' their money."

GANG WARFARE: August 22, 2023 approximately 41 nations, possibly even France gang up in South Africa to “de Dollarize” the world. Proposal: BRICS nations will launch “bric” their money. 1 bric = 1 oz of gold=$3,000. Bye bye USA. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 26, 2023

He was referring to the upcoming BRICS Summit in South Africa, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 22 to 24.

Leslie Maasdorp, the vice president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank, recently said BRICS nations are currently pushing for a boost in direct trade using their own currencies.

"The development of anything alternative [to the U.S. dollar] is more a medium to long term ambition," the bank executive said during an interview with Bloomberg TV and added that China's currency, Renminbi, is still a "very long way" from challenging the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

South Africa's BRICS ambassador Anil Sooklal noted the member nations are trying to settle bilateral trade in local currencies, while saying the glory days of the U.S. dollar are over.

"BRICS started a process that has been expedited as a result of the conflict, as a result of unilateral sanctions... The days of a dollar-centric world are over. That's a reality. We have a multipolar global trading system today," the ambassador explained.

He, however, denied that the development of a BRICS currency is one of the topics in the upcoming summit.

"There's never been talk of a BRICS currency. It's not on the agenda," Sooklal said.