Robinhood Expands Crypto Wallet Access To Android Users Globally
KEY POINTS
- The Robinhood Wallet has been downloaded over 10,000 times since its launch earlier Wednesday
- Android users can now swap thousands of tokens across various chains through decentralized exchanges
- Robinhood hinted that the Android launch is 'just the beginning' for the self-custody wallet's users
Robinhood's self-custody cryptocurrency wallet is now available for all Android users worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the discount brokerage's work in blockchain assets.
Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood's crypto General Manager, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Robinhood wallet can now be used by Android users around the world. "Our mission to make Robinhood the most trusted and easiest way to use crypto expands by bringing our innovative self-custody web3 app to millions of #Android users around the world," he announced Wednesday.
As of writing, the Robinhood wallet app has been downloaded more than 10,000 times on Google Play.
The app's description on Play Store notes that it does not charge for buying and selling crypto. Users can trade stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and options commission-free. The wallet also offers advanced charts, so users can identify trends for their investment strategies.
In a follow-up post, Kerbrat said Android users can now swap thousands of tokens across several chains via decentralized exchanges. They can also send and receive cryptocurrencies on their preferred networks, and more importantly, they can "have control over their digital assets."
Since launching for iOS users early last year, the Robinhood Wallet has been downloaded "hundreds of thousands of times in 140+ countries," Kerbrat said. With the Android launch, the brokerage firm has made "another step forward in our mission to democratize finance for all," he noted.
The financial services company also said in a press release that the wallet's Android launch is "just the beginning." It said users can expect new features in the coming months as it gathers feedback.
The Robinhood Wallet's launch on Android comes less than a month after the Menlo Park-based firm announced a partnership "that simplifies the path to Layer 2s by giving Robinhood Wallet users access to Arbitrum (leading layer 2 solution) swaps through decentralized exchanges."
Under the Arbitrum collaboration, the companies will work together to support user access to cross-chain swaps and other campaigns that should lower barriers related to the use of web3 on the Robinhood Wallet.
Robinhood continues to expand its crypto-related business, as it was among the companies that started offering spot Bitcoin ETFs following the historic approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
"Providing expanded access to the financial markets and increasing customer choice are at the core of Robinhood's mission, which is why we're excited to add support for various Bitcoin ETFs in both retirement and brokerage accounts," Steve Quirk, chief brokerage officer at Robinhood, said at the time.
