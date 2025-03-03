What happens when a digital faith-based app listens to its users?

It evolves into something much bigger. Since its launch in 2010, Muslim Pro has transformed from a simple prayer-time tracker into a comprehensive digital companion — thanks, in large part, to its global community of users.

Feedback from users has been integral to the app's progression. The Muslim Pro team connects with community members in a variety of ways to gain insight about their preferences, from conducting in-person interviews and having users test newly developed features to engaging with community groups on social media.

A number of the features Muslim Pro has introduced since its launch as a daily prayer time resource were inspired by user feedback, says Nafees Khundker, CEO and group managing director.

For many users, memorizing the Quran or accessing structured learning tools was a challenge. Recognizing this need, Muslim Pro introduced Quran-based lesson cards and memorization tools directly inspired by user requests.

More recently, the AI-powered chatbot Ask AiDeen was developed to tackle another pressing issue: the difficulty of finding reliable Islamic information online.

Built with guidance from scholars, the chatbot provides quick, accurate answers based on data that's been culled from authentic sources such as the Quran and Hadith.

"Ask AiDeen is basically for any questions anyone has regarding Islam," Khundker explains. "You can ask any Islamic questions in our AI chatbot."

Muslim Pro's developers continue to encourage users to reach out and share their thoughts via communication channels such as social media and have also worked to establish a sense of community among the app's users. That shared connection, Khundker points out, is one of the elements that sets the Muslim Pro app apart from other offerings.

"We feel people all over the world want to connect with each other digitally," he says. "We are actually relaunching our community section; there [will] be different types of forums and you can have a lot more interaction within our app. We've already built a community; it's a global community. Now, they can actually come and interact with each other within the app."

Meeting the Demand for Faith-Based Information

The Muslim Pro app's diverse user base spans dozens of countries where Islamic prayer methods and other aspects of worship can vary.

For a Muslim in Indonesia, for instance, a Friday khutbah might feel different from one in France. A user in Turkey may recite prayers in a different dialect than someone in Malaysia. Understanding these nuances, Muslim Pro ensures that content like its prayer guides, Quran translations, and educational blogs resonates with Muslims worldwide while remaining rooted in widely accepted Islamic principles.

To ensure the blogs, videos, and other items the Muslim Pro app provides will both resonate with its overall audience and respect diverse interpretations of the faith, the content has been designed using input from Shariah advisers to center on mainstream, widely accepted Islamic principles.

The app is increasingly offering customized content, Khundker says — another user request — to address regional audiences' needs. Multilingual options for reading the Quran, for instance, have been included to ensure the content will be accessible.

"The app was very quickly accepted in the Western world, and we started getting a lot of downloads and usage from there," Khundker says. "That's where we really grew initially, but later we saw that because we have more services and [the app] was very easy to use, even in the Muslim-dominated countries, also, it did very well. It's extremely, extremely popular in these countries."

Muslim Pro's Rising Popularity

"As Muslim Pro expanded its language options and personalized features, more users turned to the app — not just for convenience, but as a trusted digital companion in their journey," Khundker says. "Today, with 170 million users in over 190 countries, Muslim Pro continues to bridge tradition and technology in a way that resonates with Muslims everywhere."

Users can access a number of features within the app, including some designed to help them deepen their understanding of their religion. After initially incorporating Quran recitations, the app's creators added translations in different languages and other educational tools.

Says Khundker, "When we started, [we went] very quickly from being just a utility app [to] providing additional services we thought Muslims will use. First was Quran recitations. Then we started with translations in different languages, [and] went into more educational tools. Anything we thought the users wanted, we started expanding on those services.

"We are bringing in live classes, recorded classes," he adds. "You can learn Arabic. You can learn the Quran; there are different levels. We are personalizing more."

The various elements the app offers can be particularly helpful for individuals who need to frequently look up information in the Quran but don't always have a paper-based version on hand — such as the convert from Norway who, according to Khundker, reached out to say the Muslim Pro app had changed her life.

Without access to a local Muslim community, she relied on Muslim Pro to help her strengthen and practice her faith through daily Quran readings, studying Islamic principles and learning how to pray.

"This person's Islamic journey actually started with Muslim Pro," he says. "She used it on a daily basis to read and understand the Quran, to find more context in what Islam is and how to practice [it]. She was very particular about using Ask AiDeen and our learning tools for this."

With technology's ability to help make religious practices more convenient and adaptable to modern lifestyles — and simultaneously foster a sense of community among Muslims around the world, regardless of their location — Khundker hopes users will ultimately view the app as a way to practice their Deen and a holistic lifestyle resource.

Muslim Pro's vision extends beyond app features; it's about creating a digital home for Muslims worldwide.

Whether it's prayer times, Quran learning, community engagement, or AI-powered guidance, the app strives to be the first place users turn for both their spiritual and everyday needs. As technology advances, the Muslim Pro app continues to evolve — yet its overall mission remains the same: to make practicing Islam in a modern world seamless, accessible, and deeply meaningful.