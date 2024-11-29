Spain has introduced a new policy mandating paid climate leave for workers, allowing them up to four days off during weather emergencies to avoid dangerous travel.

This comes after deadly flash floods in Valencia, Spain killed at least 224 people, with footage of the aftermath available on YouTube courtesy of the BBC News.

Companies that required employees to work despite red alerts from the national weather agency have received criticism from locals, reported the Guardian.

A sub Reddit group, r/antiwork, included a post by djzener, the original poster, that showed employees from Mercadona attempting to walk through a flood because they were forced to go to work. The group has 2.8 million members and the post received 4,400 upvotes.

"Another [soul less] company, same old story," commented user, Gonzz_.

Spain's king and queen were splattered with mud by locals during a visit to the flood ravaged town of Paiporta.

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz emphasized via an RTVE broadcast (per the Guardian) that the law aims to ensure no worker faces unnecessary risks.

The policy, inspired by similar measures in Canada, also allows employees to take shorter work hours during national weather emergencies.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo warned that the costs of extreme weather could double by 2050.

The flooding left an aftermath of destroyed shops, supermarkets, schools and homes.

The new mandate reflects Spain's commitment to green policies amid the growing climate crisis, as extreme weather events such as Hurricane Milton and more become frequent worldwide.