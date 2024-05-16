Shadow Six Racing, with eight years of relentless research and testing, has brought to fruition an unimaginable blend of - UTV body + jet ski, creating what is truly an Aquatic Utility Vehicle (AUV). At first glance, the Typhoon's design is strikingly unconventional, blending the robust chassis of a UTV with the sleek hulls of a jet ski. Yet, beneath its unique exterior lies a meticulously crafted masterpiece of engineering excellence.

Central to the Typhoon's design philosophy is the concept of maximizing surface tension while maintaining a low center of gravity. Custom-fabricated hulls, chassis, suspension, and cage components ensure that every aspect of the vehicle is tailored to perfection. Through innovative engineering, Ryan Goldberg, the visionary, and his team have achieved a remarkable balance of comfort, ease of use, and high performance.

The chassis, suspension, and cage are custom-fabricated using a 5 or 6-axis CNC machine. The initial prototypes demonstrated that having two hulls that never formed a single silhouette would result in twice the surface tension holding the vessel in the water. Reinforced carbon composite racing hulls house twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SVHO R engines, delivering unmatched power and agility on the water.

One of the Typhoon's most remarkable features is its independent suspension system, meticulously designed to adapt to the dynamic forces encountered during high-speed maneuvers. The use of aerospace-grade titanium and carbon fiber enhances the Typhoon's durability and performance, making it capable of tackling extreme surf conditions with ease. Unlike traditional watercraft, which rely solely on hull design to absorb impact, this AUV's suspension articulates independently at all four corners, allowing it to navigate waves with unparalleled precision and stability. Shaped broadly like a triangle, the Typhoon is designed to absorb massive jumps and land forces, through suspension components, chassis, and roll cage. The unique design allows for easy maintenance and repair, making it a unique and durable vehicle.

A self-made man, Ryan's journey to perfecting the Typhoon has been marked by countless challenges and breakthroughs. He completed the first prototype in 2018 and invested in the R&D himself to completely redesign the hulls; not just from a structural integrity standpoint, but from a weight savings, speed, alignment, and eventually reproducibility standpoint. "The Typhoon demonstrates that innovation knows no boundaries. Every aspect of its design reflects our constant commitment to pushing the limits of what is possible in aquatic exploration. From custom-fabricated components to revolutionary suspension systems, the Typhoon is the result of eight years of tireless effort and ingenuity," he states. "But, beyond its technical prowess, the true joy is witnessing the smiles and awe-inspiring reactions of those who have seen it firsthand. That's what motivates us: the desire to bring joy, excitement, and limitless opportunities to people from all walks of life."

Ryan has built a vehicle that can be used with only minutes of instruction by anyone, a 16-year-old kid or a 90-year-old individual. As he reflects on the smiles and awe-inspired reactions of those who experienced the Typhoon firsthand, Ryan reaffirms his dedication to creating a truly transformative watercraft. Ryan Goldberg now aims to unleash its first wave of full-production models onto the market. Currently, the Typhon is exclusively sold through Riva Motorsports, the largest personal watercraft retailer globally.