The evolution of technology has sparked a revolution on all levels. Our daily behaviors have shifted as technology offers heightened convenience, and this is also true for our careers. Reliable networks, fast gadgets, and shifting rules around the workplace are creating newfound careers that never used to be possible. The accessibility of technology has only advanced this trend. Anyone with a laptop can try their hand at remote work within their home country, or perhaps in a foreign country.

Travel blogging and content creation have existed since the early days of the internet, but technology has rapidly shifted the norms of these careers. The days of writing about picturesque getaways in Cancun or Munich from a dreary office have drastically reduced. Workers in the travel industry no longer sell a vacation through brochures. They bring you along on their trips through intimate storytelling in text or video. Since technology has created sustainable avenues for monetization in this career, the number of travel bloggers, content creators, and media platforms has exploded.

While it's a "brave new world" for these professionals, there are many drawbacks to following this career. To fuel a jet-setting lifestyle, travel content creators need to make money. Often, they do this through affiliate programs and sell bookings for hotels, flights, and associated services. Creators sign up directly with an online travel agency (OTA) or with a third-party platform to receive unique links that they receive a commission from if a customer clicks on them. This may seem like a simple "watch and wait" way to make money, but creators must consistently update, replace, and monitor the performance of their links. If one is broken, outdated, or not appealing enough, they lose out on possible payments.

Affiliate links are usually inserted on various pages of a person's blog or website, but just because it's there doesn't mean it's effective. Many marketing experts advocate for the integration of advanced technology to transform a static webpage into a dynamic portal that shifts depending on user behavior and data. This drastically increases the conversion rate and improves traffic throughout all areas of a site.

For example, when a travel blogger utilizes interactive maps with hotel and flight listings, a user can easily find what they're looking for. If a simple script is embedded into the website, it can improve conversion rates by changing the information displayed depending on the user's unique interests. These scripts are quick to install and can be integrated across multiple platforms. However, travel professionals must find the correct provider that offers affordable, yet effective software that provides long-term results.

Stay 22 is a travel tech company that helps travel content creators monetize their content. The company was founded in 2016 with a focus on interactive travel maps with embedded affiliate links but has since shifted its focus toward a proprietary AI-driven program called Let Me Allez (LMA). The copy/paste JavaScript helps travel content creators and travel media sites save time and increase revenue through their affiliate links.

LMA provides a wealth of benefits to its partners who use it, including the automatic replacement of existing links to Stay 22 links. Additionally, the script monetizes the missed intent of readers by keeping them engaged with relevant content. As a result, partners using LMA often see a spike in conversions. LMA users can further extend this trend through transparent, real-time performance monitoring in the Stay 22 HUB dashboard. This added visibility empowers partners to optimize all aspects of their affiliate links, addressing broken links, and increasing conversions through dynamic content.

Stay 22 has become highly profitable because of its intuitive, pioneering suite of tools, but it is one of the few platforms that is truly a partner to its users. All of Stay 22's plug-and-play tools are free to use. When integrated into a partner's site, the company retains a percentage of its revenue. This unique results-based business model creates a symbiotic relationship between Stay 22 and its partners. Their success is deeply intertwined, which is why the company goes above and beyond to assist partners in their journey. Some of this support comes in the form of performance-boosting webinars, report and data sharing, and a proactive customer team that reaches out first when something goes wrong.

Stay 22's Marketing Director, Rami Nuseir, speaks on the company's mission. "Stay 22 provides several valuable embedded tech services to jumpstart commission earnings for travel bloggers, content creators, and travel media sites. Our AI-driven affiliate program is used by thousands of people daily as it provides consistent results. With our tools, many of our partners have gone from occasional money-makers to full-time bloggers. As a result, they can do something they're passionate about without sacrificing their financial well-being."

The travel content creator boom is expected to continue as the demand for staycations, backpacking excursions, and a variety of other trips remain high. Stay 22 is poised to continue its reign on affiliate link tech integrations, helping professionals make small changes that add up to big results.