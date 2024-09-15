Japan-set historical epic "Shogun" celebrated breaking all-time records at television's Emmy Awards on Sunday, as "The Bear" and "Baby Reindeer" racked up big wins at the glitzy gala in Los Angeles.

"Shogun," the tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan, is already the most honored single season of any show in Emmys history, having accrued 14 gongs in minor categories at a separate ceremony last weekend and one so far on the night.

It is hotly tipped to become the first ever non-English-language winner of the award for best drama series later in the night, and could also win acting awards for veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, and co-lead Anna Sawai.

It won the Emmy for best directing of a drama series on Sunday.

This is the second Emmys gala this year, after crippling twin strikes in Hollywood last year bumped the 2023 ceremony to January.

The show kicked off with father-and-son hosts Eugene and Daniel Levy poking fun at the ongoing struggles of US broadcast television, dubbing the Emmys "TV's biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services."

In the comedy categories, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took early prizes for best lead and supporting actor as foodie chefs in "The Bear."

The dark satire set in a Chicago restaurant dominated the last Emmys, and its even more acclaimed and ambitious second season continues to sweep up awards this time around, including best directing.

Eugene Levy poked fun at criticism over whether the show is really a comedy, insisting: "In the true spirit of 'The Bear,' we will not be making any jokes."

"The Bear" co-star Liza Colon-Zayas sprung a surprise by besting the likes of Meryl Streep ("Only Murders in the Buildings") to win best supporting actress.

"To all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing. And vote -- vote for your rights," she said, in one of several political notes at a gala taking place less than two months before the US presidential election.

But HBO's "Hacks" limited the rampage by "The Bear," winning the comedy writing prize, while Jean Smart claimed her third lead actress for her role as a diva comedienne.

"I appreciate this, because I just don't get enough attention," joked Smart.

One of Sunday's other big winners was Netflix's word-of-mouth smash "Baby Reindeer," based on a relatively unknown Scottish comedian's harrowing one-man show about sexual abuse.

"Ten years ago, I was down and out... I never ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself for what had happened to me, and get myself back on my feet again," said the show's creator Richard Gadd, collecting a writing award.

Part of the attention stemmed from the show's claim to be "a true story" -- an insistence that earned the streamer a $170 million lawsuit from a British woman who claims she was the inspiration for Gadd's obsessive and violent stalker.

Jessica Gunning, who played the stalker, won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series.

"Thank you for trusting me to be your Martha -- I will never ever forget her, or you," she told Gadd, who is also nominated for best actor honors.

The limited series sections, for shows that end in a single season, always draws A-list Hollywood stars, and this year is no exception.

Jodie Foster is a best actress favorite for her turn as an Alaskan cop in "True Detective: Night Country," up against fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson, as a pioneering female chemist in "Lessons in Chemistry."

But all eyes are on "Shogun," an epic based on James Clavell's historical fiction, which led the nominations with 25 overall.

Though produced by Disney-owned FX, and shot in Canada, it features a primarily Japanese cast and subtitles, making it only the second non-English-language show to earn a best drama nomination, after South Korea's "Squid Game" two years ago.

With 14 wins in the minor categories before Sunday's ceremony, "Shogun" has already eclipsed the previous record for number of Emmys for a drama in a single season, set by "Game of Thrones" with 12.

"We haven't even given out a single award tonight, and yet 'Shogun' has already made Emmy history," noted Daniel Levy, in the show's opening segment.

Its biggest rival this year is former drama winner "The Crown."

The final season of Netflix's British royal saga drew a lukewarm response from critics, but Elizabeth Debicki won best supporting actress as Princess Diana.

Billy Crudup won best supporting actor in a drama for "The Morning Show."