The commodities industry is a complex sector tracking every facet of the human condition. Pricing pressures and trading patterns are just a few of the metrics highlighting what people are seeking and how they are distributing goods and services. Despite the essential nature of this field, most people are unaware of its purpose and implications on global well-being. Sókn Engineering, a women-owned company pioneering change through proprietary analytics models, is transforming the space. Through AI, machine learning, and Modular Calculus, investors can seamlessly buy and sell their assets with greater flexibility and higher return potential with reduced risk.

Known as the oldest form of trade, commodity assets have been used for decades to stabilize markets and help governments maintain global dominance. Oil, agricultural yields, and other commodities have inherent value, but producers have reaped greater rewards by freezing prices through pre-sales. Individual and institutional players use future contracts to hedge against unexpected calamities that could erode asset value.

Despite the lucrative nature of commodities, novice investors are hesitant to explore this fragmented industry. This apprehension is justified. Leading platforms still mandate long-term buy-and-hold investing strategies that render investors stagnant. In addition to limiting a stakeholder to a vision that may change overnight due to external pressures, companies use a global picture to understand micro trends. Their models are bogged down by ineffective parameters burdened by bureaucracy and legacy banking systems.

Sókn Engineering is redesigning commodity trading via HyperFund Engine, its proprietary fully autonomous AI/ML-driven trading environment. The innovative product leverages the agility of future contracts alongside its groundbreaking quantum quantitative models to decipher buying patterns. The HyperFund Engine meticulously analyzes millions of data points in small circles, recognizing historic trends that overlap with the global market. This approach is currently being used on commodities, but Sókn Engineering will utilize it for other asset classes including cryptocurrency, forex, options, and equity structures. The model will create a standardized approach capable of leading the industry to greater success.

Funds are commonly used entry points to commodity trading. Their convenience and shared risk are beneficial. However, investors forego financial gain by agreeing to long-term positioning that rarely survives in today's hyper-sensitive markets. The HyperFund Engine's commodity pool structure mimics a fund but offers more attractive advantages. Future contracts enable investors to have increased control over their investments and more exit opportunities. They can change positioning every few minutes rather than once a quarter. These benefits are deeply critical in a post-pandemic world where external pressures emerge overnight. Sókn Engineering's HyperFund Engine allows investors to experience higher returns in shorter periods, leading to optimized wealth accumulation. The commodity pool requires a lower financial investment and a shorter hold time, resulting in reduced volatility. AI and ML integration also mitigates high overhead costs, making commission fees more reasonable for average investors.

Cutting-edge products like the HyperFund Engine are inspiring other players to consider commodity pools as an innovative, flexible investment avenue. However, industry leaders remain skeptical of AI and ML's entrance into finance and investment strategy.

"Wall Street is transforming its trade platforms in an attempt to keep up with other high-tech competitors, but the industry desperately needs to accept the innovation that AI and ML-powered tools can offer," CEO and co-founder Cassie Monaco says. "It's intimidating to trust a sentient robot, but emerging technologies have demonstrated undisputable improvements in risk analysis, data analytics, and accuracy compared to humans. Embracing change and leveraging next-generation tools like HyperFund Engine will revolutionize the trading environment for the better."

As technology reconstructs the commodities industry, Sókn Engineering will continue pioneering novel solutions that drive ROI. The company aims to become the leading provider of predictive analytics software for the finance industry by growing transparently alongside industry giants.