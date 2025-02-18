'Sounds Like A Cult': X Users React To Michael Saylor's 21 Rules Of Bitcoin
KEY POINTS
- Many Bitcoiners agreed with Saylor's statements, but some crypto holders are unsure
- Other crypto holders weren't in agreement with some of his Bitcoin rules
- X users from all walks of life also reacted, with a growing number pointing out the 'cult-ish' nature of his statements
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has released what he said were the "21 Rules of Bitcoin," and while many Bitcoiners agreed with everything he said, other X users raised concerns about the rules seemingly sounding like guidelines for a "cult."
Saylor is known as a Bitcoin maximalist – a BTC holder who believes Bitcoin will be the only digital asset for the future and all other cryptocurrencies are inferior.
Notable Rules in Saylor's $BTC Playbook
Saylor's 21 rules generally highlight Bitcoin's current role and further potential in the broader finance world, but some of them caught the attention of X users.
Among them is Rule No. 5, which said, "Bitcoin is powered by chaos." One user said this claim is "false," suggesting that some people may find the statement a bit off or possibly extreme.
Rule No. 8 notes that "everyone gets Bitcoin at the price they deserve," and several crypto holders on X said they agree with the rule.
Rule No. 9 states that holders should only "buy Bitcoin with the money you can't afford to lose." For one user, this rule should be phased out as "it's not 2015 anymore—we're way past that phase."
One user specifically noticed Rule No. 12, which states, "all your models will be destroyed," reiterating the Bitcoin maximalist's stance on all other crypto assets which are also called altcoins.
Some X Users Unsure About Saylor's 'Cult' Beliefs
While many Bitcoin holders were ecstatic to agree with the tech executive's views on the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, some users expressed confusion, and others straight up said his rules sounded cult-ish.
Others were concerned Saylor's rules might mislead people, especially those who were worried about newbies in the Bitcoin world. "If that coin ever starts plummeting, he has the connections to be one of the first ones out. So people please, do your own due diligence on Bitcoin," said one user.
Another user pointed out that Rule No. 15, which says, "Bitcoin is for everyone," is categorically false since "the poorest in society who can't afford the onchain transaction costs" only prove that the statement is wrong.
One user argued that since the rules were just "statements made by a Bitcoin maxi," the rules don't really help BTC at all.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin has not been doing too well in the past months. From $108,000 in January, the digital coin is trading at around $96,000, representing an 8% decrease in the past four weeks.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN BTC