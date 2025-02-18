KEY POINTS Many Bitcoiners agreed with Saylor's statements, but some crypto holders are unsure

Other crypto holders weren't in agreement with some of his Bitcoin rules

X users from all walks of life also reacted, with a growing number pointing out the 'cult-ish' nature of his statements

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has released what he said were the "21 Rules of Bitcoin," and while many Bitcoiners agreed with everything he said, other X users raised concerns about the rules seemingly sounding like guidelines for a "cult."

Saylor is known as a Bitcoin maximalist – a BTC holder who believes Bitcoin will be the only digital asset for the future and all other cryptocurrencies are inferior.

Notable Rules in Saylor's $BTC Playbook

Saylor's 21 rules generally highlight Bitcoin's current role and further potential in the broader finance world, but some of them caught the attention of X users.

21 Rules of ₿itcoin



1. Those who understand buy Bitcoin.

2. Those who don’t, criticize Bitcoin.

3. Everyone is against Bitcoin before they are for it.

4. You will never be done learning about Bitcoin.

5. Bitcoin is powered by chaos.

6. Bitcoin is the only game in the casino… — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 17, 2025

Among them is Rule No. 5, which said, "Bitcoin is powered by chaos." One user said this claim is "false," suggesting that some people may find the statement a bit off or possibly extreme.

Rule No. 8 notes that "everyone gets Bitcoin at the price they deserve," and several crypto holders on X said they agree with the rule.

Rule No. 9 states that holders should only "buy Bitcoin with the money you can't afford to lose." For one user, this rule should be phased out as "it's not 2015 anymore—we're way past that phase."

One user specifically noticed Rule No. 12, which states, "all your models will be destroyed," reiterating the Bitcoin maximalist's stance on all other crypto assets which are also called altcoins.

Some X Users Unsure About Saylor's 'Cult' Beliefs

While many Bitcoin holders were ecstatic to agree with the tech executive's views on the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, some users expressed confusion, and others straight up said his rules sounded cult-ish.

Sounds like a religion or a cult. — Guy on the Earth (@guyontheearth) February 18, 2025

Very good if the goal is to make Bitcoin look like a cult pic.twitter.com/M11dpUkWmR — ImGettingHold (@ImGettingHold) February 17, 2025

Is this a rule book of a sect? Sounds like a massive ponzi and consider me as Bitcoin investor from 2011. — XY_03012009 (@XY_03012009) February 17, 2025

Others were concerned Saylor's rules might mislead people, especially those who were worried about newbies in the Bitcoin world. "If that coin ever starts plummeting, he has the connections to be one of the first ones out. So people please, do your own due diligence on Bitcoin," said one user.

Pray tell me why this man is always promoting Bitcoin? I’ll tell you this, if that coin ever starts plummeting, he has the connections to be one of the first ones out. So people please, do your own due diligence on Bitcoin. Dig deep and see what you discover before making a… — Manny, Moe & JackisOff (@RobKutch) February 17, 2025

Another user pointed out that Rule No. 15, which says, "Bitcoin is for everyone," is categorically false since "the poorest in society who can't afford the onchain transaction costs" only prove that the statement is wrong.

One user argued that since the rules were just "statements made by a Bitcoin maxi," the rules don't really help BTC at all.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has not been doing too well in the past months. From $108,000 in January, the digital coin is trading at around $96,000, representing an 8% decrease in the past four weeks.