Tech My School is proud to announce its inaugural EdTech Spring Educators Conference, slated for April 6th, 2024, at the Rio Mar Wyndham Convention Hall in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. This groundbreaking event is set to gather educators from across the island and beyond to explore the latest advancements and best practices in educational technology, instructional methods, and 21st Century Learning.

With a focus on fostering a collaborative environment, Tech My School is extending Free Admission to all partner schools, reaffirming its commitment to serving the local education community of Puerto Rico. This inclusive approach aims to ensure that educators at all levels have access to valuable resources and networking opportunities, furthering the mission of empowering students through innovative teaching methods.

"After working with the teachers of Puerto Rico over the past 3 years, it became abundantly clear that creating a professional learning network was sorely needed. I wanted to give these teachers an experience in which they could feel valued, professional, and learn outside of their school walls. Normally, these conferences can cost up to $1,000 or more, which for many of our teachers constitutes 50% of their monthly salary, making attendance at one of these events nearly impossible. For that reason, we are covering the costs for our 13 partner schools and heavily subsidizing ticket prices for any other teacher on the island," Robby Cobbs, Co-founder and highly skilled international educator adds.

The conference promises a full day of engaging activities. This includes keynote speeches from industry leaders, interactive panel discussions, and a diverse selection of breakout sessions covering topics ranging from mathematics and literacy to cutting-edge technology integration. Attendees can expect hands-on training, insightful discussions, and ample networking opportunities with like-minded professionals passionate about driving positive change in education.

Even attendees are thrilled to be a part of this conference. One of the registered attendees, Armanie Cordero stated, "Most of the time teachers are doing planning or paperwork, building lessons, etc. Everything we do is for the kids, the administration, and the families. Everything is for them! The thought of doing something for ourselves and having our own space is unheard of. We don't have time or can not afford it. This is why this Tech My School conference is such a great opportunity for us. We can get out of the four walls of the classroom and do something impactful for us! We will meet other teachers and learn different points of view. Teachers need to learn too! This is a great opportunity for us to level up. I'm going to learn as much as I can and multiply it with the kids in my classroom."

Among the distinguished keynote speakers are Zayira Jordán Conde, President of Atlantic University in Guaynabo, and Robert Acosta, founder of Paradiso College Preparatory Prep, Kyle Sumrow, head of technology and innovation at Episcopal High School. These visionary leaders bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, inspiring attendees to embrace innovation and pursue excellence in their educational practices.

"The EdTech Spring Educators Conference is dedicated to supporting educators who are committed to making a difference in their classrooms. We want to showcase the latest trends in education so that teachers can deliver the highest quality product for their students. We have also given teachers the opportunity to apply to present, sharing their top instructional strategies with others. This will give them an avenue to advance their careers through this professional platform that they would not have an opportunity to do otherwise." says Irina Cobbs, Co-founder of Tech My School.

In addition to the enriching educational content, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the stunning surroundings of the Wyndham Rio Mar Resort, situated amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Caribbean. With five-star cuisine and world-class amenities, the venue sets the stage for an unforgettable learning experience.

The Puerto Rican school district, the sixth largest in the U.S., is frequently overlooked in discussions about U.S. education. In recent years, they have been a statistical outlier, scoring far below the global average in math, reading, and science according to the PISA database. The students also face significant challenges ranging from natural disasters, internet access, and half lacking computers at home, and those with access often face intermittent power issues.

Tech My School, founded in 2021, aiming to serve this sector, has quickly established itself as a leader in the EdTech nonprofit sector in Puerto Rico. Through its innovative programs and initiatives, the organization has made significant strides in modernizing educational systems, building staff capacity, and empowering students with essential 21st-century skills.

From providing access to technology resources to offering ongoing training and support, Tech My School remains committed to equipping educators with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age. The organization's impact extends beyond the classroom, as it works to inspire future generations of learners and foster a culture of lifelong learning.

As Tech My School continues to expand its reach and influence, the founders are steadfast in their commitment to creating positive change in education. Through strategic partnerships, innovative initiatives, and community engagement, they aim to build a brighter future for students across Puerto Rico and beyond.

As the countdown to the conference begins, educators and industry leaders are invited to join Tech My School for a day of learning, collaboration, and inspiration.

The founders Irina and Robby Cobbs are EdTech leaders with experience in Silicon Valley, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Puerto Rico. They have published articles on tech innovation in education, presented at conferences, and have written a book on EdTech strategies. They assist schools in building partnerships, leading professional development, managing systems, and other duties required for positive change. Their passion for improving educational opportunities drives their career in innovating educational technology and instructional practices to revolutionize learning for children worldwide.