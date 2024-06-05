Whether you are on the road for a cross-country trip, getting congested in the city, or even leaving your car in park, you can be assured that your dash cam will record what's happening within the camera's peripheral as accurately as possible.

In our search for the top dash cams in the market that gives you the most bang for your buck, we found the Redtiger F7NP 4K Front Rear Dash Cam, the ultimate dual-channel dash cam that redefines the art of capturing moments on the road. Equipped with a 4K front camera and 1080P rear camera, the F7NP promises unparalleled video quality, that can capture every detail with stunning clarity.

Of course, our team from IBT UK had to take the Redtiger F7NP out for a ride and see how it'll perform. Here's our honest take on it:

Clarity Even When Mobile

The camera has a high-spec Starvis sensor, a large f/1.5 aperture, and a 6-glass lens, significantly improving low-light performance and enabling clear night recording. With this, the F7NP is the perfect dash cam for much-needed nighttime documentation, adding security on the road and giving you explicit night vision imagery of your night drive.

Speaking of imagery, the F7NP dash cam features a 4K front camera and 1080P rear camera, capturing high-quality video with detailed images of license plates and road conditions. With that, you can say goodbye to blurry photos or videos from unreliable dash cams on the market and say hello to a proper dash cam that will document your car's peripherals as visually clearly as possible.

Moreover, the dash cam has a 3.16" IPS screen for easy viewing and control. The F7NP provides 24/7 parking monitoring when hardwired, automatically recording when motion or collisions are detected. This feature is essential, especially when documentation is needed when you find yourself in any road-related fiasco or force majeure event while driving. With a dash cam that is both automated and has a high-quality resolution, you can have the peace of mind that there is a proper recording of anything that happens while on a road trip.

On first impressions, despite having these excellent features, the dashcam itself is surprisingly very straightforward. The settings show easy navigation to all the necessary settings options. There is no complicated sub-tab or menu. It is also worth noting that the dashcam's side button primarily takes pictures and shows the compass on the screen.

Ace In Route Tracking

You're mistaken if you think the F7NP stops at being a dash cam for your car. Another fantastic feature of this reliable dash cam is its route tracking feature. It has a built-in GPS module that precisely tracks the vehicle's location, route, and speed, which can be viewed via the mobile app or computer. This dash cam keeps track of your surroundings through real-time recording and even keeps tabs on your location as long as you're connected online.

This brings us to our last feature for discussion: the F7NP dash cam's capability to support built-in WiFi and smart parking. This dash cam connects to your smartphone via WiFi, allowing wireless data transfer, settings adjustments, and video sharing. Meanwhile, the smart parking feature uses a time-lapse or motion-detection mode to monitor the vehicle while parked.

Real Reviews

Now don't just take our word for it - we checked the dashcam's review over at Amazon and discovered that the product got an impressive 4.2 out of 5 stars in customer satisfaction.

Some of the helpful views we found:

"This car dash camera provides excellent video quality and is very reliable. It's easy to install and offers peace of mind with its comprehensive recording capabilities. Highly recommend for any driver," said Shawn Dodge from the United States.

Dave Gehman, also from the U.S. said, "Executive summary: good cam; small with clear images; neat windshield install solution; top-drawer customer service; ok 3rd party free Android app. A keeper."

For the Cons, some users found the camera to have excellent visuals and easy to use, but would need some navigation when used at night.

For the overall reviews, most of the customers believe the after sales customer service is top tie - with people from Redtiger are always happy to assist any customer and guide them through the use of the dashcam. "Customer Service gets 5 stars," said Michael J. from the U.S.

Final Verdict

Looking back, the Redtiger F7NP 4K Front Rear Dash Cam is more than just a dash cam–it's the ideal car companion for when you need a reliable documenting partner on your travels, as well as a smart one that detects your location and even helps you park. It is ideal for people who want a reliable dashcam, as it comes with a back screen, so you will know if your camera is at the right angle.

In short, the F7NP dash cam merges media quality and intelligent automation to make the most of your road trip experience. It is the first choice that would solve your problem of finding a perfect dashcam–there is no need to window shop to test the variations.

Looks: 4.5 out of 5 (IBT UK Team: "The product looks durable")

Features: 5 out of 5 (IBT UK Team: "It is very straight forward. The settings show easy navigation to all the necessary settings options. No complicated sub tab or menu.")

Value for Money: 4.5 out of 5 (IBT UK Team: "It is good pricing for a 4k with a screen display.")