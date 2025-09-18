Championship leader Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris resume their world title battle in Azerbaijan this weekend, but could also secure McLaren the constructors' crown.

Having won 12 of the 16 races to date this year between them, Piastri and Norris are already on the brink of wrapping up McLaren's 10th team title with seven races to spare.

But the teammates are also locked in a race for the drivers' world championship, with Piastri leading Norris by 31 points after the Briton cut his lead last time out in Monza.

Despite Max Verstappen's victory at the high-speed Italian Grand Prix, the return to a street circuit where Piastri triumphed last year should enable McLaren to resume normal service.

But accidents and incidents are often part of the spectacle in Baku.

Norris can ill-afford another slip-up after retiring from the Dutch Grand Prix last month due to a mechanical failure.

McLaren can clinch the constructors' title with a 1-2, which would be their eighth of the season already.

They could also secure the trophy on Sunday by outscoring Ferrari by nine points, providing Red Bull or Mercedes do not win and collect a big haul of points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is seeking a fifth consecutive pole in Baku.

However, despite some signs of improved form for Ferrari, Leclerc has been unable to win in Baku in the past and is without a victory this season, while team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is still without a podium finish.

Verstappen, who has proved he can out-perform the potential of his Red Bull car, remains a threat and was buoyed by his Monza victory.

"Monza was incredible for us and we made a good step forward with where we want to be with the set-up of the car," he said.

"The win has been a huge boost for everyone and I have been back at the factory this week to celebrate, which has been great, and on the sim to prepare for the next race.

"Baku is always a bit more of a challenge and you have to find a compromise... I'm hoping we can carry our positive form into this weekend."

McLaren lead Ferrari by 337 points in the constructors' standings after 16 of the 24 races.

A McLaren title triumph would make them the second most successful of all-time behind Ferrari who are expecting to be strong in Baku.

"We are historically always in good shape in Baku," said team boss Fred Vasseur, who added that Ferrari's main goal is to finish second in the teams' title race ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull.

"Unfortunately, for us, McLaren is on another planet."

Mercedes will also arrive with much to prove again after an unimpressive weekend in Italy where rookie Kimi Antonelli suffered an "underwhelming" day on home soil, according to team chief Toto Wolff.

"We lost some ground in Monza and we know we need to perform better in the closing eight races if we are to come out on top," he said.