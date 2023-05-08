KEY POINTS Tom Cruise skipped King Charles III's coronation despite being invited

Cruise attended the Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in Miami, Florida

The actor sent a special video message dedicated to King Charles

Tom Cruise skipped King Charles III's Coronation weekend to watch the Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in Miami, Florida.

The 60-year-old "Top Gun" star was supposed to attend the 74-year-old monarch's crowning ceremony over the weekend in London, England, followed by a star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

But instead, he was spotted mingling with other celebrities — including Shakira, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and LL Cool J, among others — at the international racing competition at the Miami International Auto drome where Red Bull's Max Verstappen reigned as the champion, according to Fox News.

Though he was not physically present during the royal event, he sent a special video message to King Charles, played during the coronation concert's pre-recorded segment, titled "Did You Know?"

Before Lionel Richie hit the stage Sunday, a video featuring stars such as Pierce Brosnan — former James Bond actor from 1995 to 2002 — and British adventurer Edward Michael "Bear" Grylls, in which they revealed facts about the monarch and penned their congratulations, Variety reported.

Cruise also appeared in the video, paying homage to his "Top Gun" character as he was filmed piloting a fighter plane before telling King Charles, "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time."

The actor was known to have a long history with Great Britain's royal family, dating back to 30 years ago when he first met the late Princess Diana at the London premiere of "Far and Away," alongside his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

Cruise and the former Princess of Wales became close friends after the meeting, and the former attended the latter's funeral when she passed away in 1997 due to a tragic car accident in Paris, France.

Last year, the award-winning actor hosted an early screening in London for "Top Gun: Maverick" — a sequel to the original 1986 film — where he broke protocol by escorting Kate Middleton by the hand into the venue. Prince William also attended the screening.

Cruise had also formed a friendship with the 40-year-old Prince of Wales after discovering that the latter served as a pilot with the Royal Air Force for two years, beginning in 2015. He also had the privilege of introducing the Kings Troop Royal Artillery at "A Gallop Through History" during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee before she passed away in September, per Fox News.

King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were crowned before 2,300 guests and millions of onlookers across the globe at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The royal family had a coronation concert hosted by "Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville. Around 20,000 guests attended the event. Richie, Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger and Paloma Faith were among the performers.