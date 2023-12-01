Leadpages is a popular landing page builder that helps you create high-converting web pages for your online marketing campaigns.

However, not all software solutions suit everyone, as different users have different requirements, constraints and preferences. Here's a list of eight top Leadpages alternatives, competitors and their pricing to help you compare and select the best ones that meet your needs and budget.

1. Leadpages

Key features:

1. Drag and drop landing page builder

2. Pop-ups

3. Alert bars

4. Editor

5. Templates

6. Widgets

7. Integrations

Leadpages, which specializes in online marketing, provides a platform designed to assist users in crafting high-converting landing pages for their online businesses. Whether the goal is lead generation, product sales, or email subscriber collection, it offers a variety of templates to suit diverse needs.

The platform allows users to customize their landing pages efficiently through drag-and-drop elements, providing a user-friendly experience. Additionally, Leadpages facilitates integration with various third-party tools, enabling seamless connectivity with preferred applications. Users can publish their customized landing pages in minutes, streamlining the process of bringing online content to their audience.

Beyond basic customization and publishing features, Leadpages incorporates advanced features such as A/B testing, analytics, pop-ups and alert bars.

Pros:

1. Reliable and trusted platform

2. Simple and easy to use

3. Free 14-day trial

Cons:

1. Outdated and basic templates

2. Limited customization options

Pricing: Leadpages pricing starts from $37/month for the Standard plan, which includes unlimited traffic and leads, conversion tools, templates and 90+ integrations. The Pro plan costs $74/month and adds AI Engine: Headlines + Writing Assistant + Images and E-commerce. The Advanced plan costs are not disclosed by the company, however, it adds advanced integrations and a success coach.

2. GetResponse

Key features:

1. Landing pages

2. Email marketing

3. Webinars

4. E-commerce

5. Automation

6. Analytics

GetResponse provides a comprehensive suite of online marketing tools that support business growth. One notable feature of GetResponse is its capability to assist users in designing visually appealing landing pages intended to captivate visitors and convert them into customers.

In addition to landing page creation, GetResponse offers tools for building and managing email lists, as well as facilitating the creation and distribution of newsletters. The platform also supports functionalities such as running webinars and automating marketing campaigns, presenting itself as an all-in-one solution for online entrepreneurs seeking to establish connections with their audience and enhance sales.

Pros:

1. Comprehensive marketing solution with multiple tools and features

2. Easy-to-use landing page builder with a lot of customization options

3. Affordable pricing with a 30-day free trial

Cons:

1. Some features and integrations are only available on higher plans

2. Landing page analytics are not very detailed

Pricing: GetResponse has five plans – GetResponse Free ($0/month), Email Marketing ($13.2/month), Marketing Automation ($41.1/month), E-commerce Marketing ($82.9/month) and Max (custom pricing). The Basic plan allows you to create unlimited landing pages, but you should upgrade to Plus or higher to access more features and integrations.

3. PhoneSites

Key Features:

1. Landing pages

2. Mobile-friendly design

3. Drag-and-drop editor

4. Templates

5. Integrations

PhoneSites is a user-friendly landing page builder that enables you to swiftly generate mobile-responsive web pages via your smartphone. Its user-friendly interface eliminates the need for specialized expertise, requiring only a smartphone and an internet connection.

The platform provides hundreds of templates, enabling users to choose a design that suits their needs. Adding personalized content is a straightforward process, and the landing page can be launched within seconds, providing users with a quick and convenient solution.

PhoneSites also facilitate result tracking, allowing users to monitor the performance of their landing pages and gauge lead generation directly from their phones.

Pros:

1. A mobile-first landing page builder that works on any device

2. Fast and easy to use with no technical skills required

3. Flexible pricing with a 14-day free trial

Cons:

1. Limited customization options compared to other platforms

2. No A/B testing or analytics features

3. No webinar or e-commerce features

Pricing: PhoneSites offers a 14-day free trial and three pricing plans: Essential ($79/month), Unlimited ($119/month) and Unlimited Plus ($179/month). While the essential plan offers up to five websites/25 pages, the other two allow the creation of unlimited landing pages.

4. CrankWheel

Key Features:

1. Screen sharing

2. Lead capture

3. Meeting scheduling

4. Conversion tracking

CrankWheel, one of the best Leadpages alternatives, offers a solution, designed to enhance conversion rates by enabling users to share their screens with prospects. The platform allows users to showcase various content, including landing pages, monitor engagements, demos, presentations or any other screen content, with individuals with a web browser.

A notable feature of CrankWheel is its streamlined accessibility, eliminating the need for downloads or installations. Users can initiate screen sharing instantly by providing a link or code to their prospects. This accessibility is presented as a user-friendly approach to engage with prospects and potentially improve the effectiveness of deal closures.

Pros:

1. Unique screen-sharing tool that enhances your landing page conversions

2. Easy to use with no downloads or installations required for your visitors

3. Flexible pricing with a free plan and a 15-day free trial

Cons:

1. Not a landing page builder per se, but a screen-sharing tool

2. Requires you to have an existing web page to share

3. No CRM features

Pricing: CrankWheel has five plans - Essential ($29/month), Pro ($39/month), Team ($249/month), Team Pro ($499/month) and Enterprise (custom pricing). The Essential plan offers some basic features, but you must upgrade to Pro or higher to access more features and support.

5. OptimizePress

Key Features:

1. Landing pages

2. Sales funnel

3. Course and Membership

4. OptimizeBuilder

5. OptimizeLeads

6. Drag and drop page building

OptimizePress provides a platform for creating aesthetically pleasing landing pages tailored for WordPress users. The versatility of the software allows users to construct various types of landing pages, ranging from sales pages and opt-in pages to webinar pages and membership sites.

It has a live editor for customizable design, diverse elements and seamless integration with email service providers or payment gateways. You can enhance your pages for optimal conversions through A/B testing, analytics and SEO features provided by the software company.

Pros:

1. A dedicated landing page platform with a lot of features and options

2. User-friendly landing page builder with a lot of templates and elements

3. Reasonable pricing with a 14-day free trial

Cons:

1. Only works on WordPress websites

2. No email marketing or webinar features

Pricing: OptimizePress has two plans - Suite Starter ($99/year) and Unlimited Bundle ($199/year). All plans allow you to create unlimited landing pages, but the Unlimited Bundle plan gives access to more templates, integrations and the Million Dollar Funnels Pack.

6. Landingi

Key Features:

1. Landing pages

2. Editor

3. Templates

4. Widgets

5. Integrations

Landingi focuses on streamlining the creation and optimization of landing pages. Users can design landing pages from scratch or select from a library of over 300 templates.

The platform also supports A/B testing, allowing users to experiment with different versions of their landing pages to enhance performance and improve conversion rates.

Landingi allows integration with various tools and platforms, including Facebook, Google Analytics, Mailchimp, Zapier and more, providing users with flexibility in their marketing strategies. Positioned as a powerful yet user-friendly tool, it is presented as a solution for those seeking an efficient means of creating landing pages that deliver results.

Pros:

1. A dedicated landing page platform with a lot of features and options

2. User-friendly landing page builder with a lot of templates and elements

3. Reasonable pricing with a 14-day free trial

Cons:

1. Some features and integrations are only available on higher plans

2. No A/B testing or analytics features on the Core plan

3. No webinar or e-commerce features

Pricing: Landingi has four plans - Lite ($29/month), Professional ($49/month), Agency ($149/month) and Unlimited ($1000/month). The Lite plan allows you to create up to 10 landing pages, but you need to upgrade to Professional or higher to access more features and integrations like unlimited landing pages and pop-ups.

7. Instapage

Key Features:

1. Landing pages

2. Instablocks

3. Audit logs

4. Personalization

5. Experimentation

Instapage is a top-tier landing page platform designed to assist you in crafting high-performance web pages that effectively boost conversions.

The platform facilitates experimentation by allowing users to test elements such as layouts, headlines, images and copy. The feature is intended to assist users in identifying the most effective combinations for optimizing conversions.

In addition to its creative capabilities, Instapage provides insights and analytics tools, aiding users in measuring and optimizing their campaign results. The platform also offers a sophisticated drag-and-drop editor, an expansive library of templates, dynamic text replacement and insightful heatmaps to construct compelling landing pages.

Pros:

1. High-end landing page platform with a lot of features and a 14-day free trial

2. Sophisticated landing page builder with a lot of templates and elements

3. Powerful optimization features with A/B testing, analytics and personalization

Cons:

1. Expensive pricing compared to other platforms

2. No email marketing or webinar features

Pricing: Instapage has four plans - Create ($79/month), Optimize ($159/month), Scale ($239/month) and Convert (custom pricing). All plans allow you to create unlimited landing pages, but the Scale plan and higher give access to more features and support.

8. ShortStack

Key Features:

1. Landing pages

2. Contests

3. Giveaways

4. Quizzes

5. Campaign builder

6. Analytics dashboard

ShortStack is one of the best Leadpages alternatives specializing in creating interactive landing pages designed for contests, giveaways, quizzes, surveys and other purposes.

The platform assists users in enhancing visitor engagement, gathering leads and expanding their social media footprint. It facilitates user participation by providing the option to reward contestants with prizes, coupons, discounts or digital downloads.

Beyond creative design features, the platform also includes options for campaign management, entry moderation and data analysis.

Positioned as a fun and effective tool, ShortStack is presented as a means of generating buzz through engaging landing page creation.

Pros:

1. Fun landing page platform that specializes in contests, giveaways and quizzes

2. Easy-to-use landing page builder with a lot of templates and elements

3. 7-day free trial

Cons:

1. Limited customization options compared to other platforms

2. No A/B testing

Pricing: ShortStack has three plans - Business ($99/month), Pro ($249/month) and Enterprise (custom pricing). The Free plan allows you to create unlimited campaigns, but you should upgrade to Business or higher to access more features and integrations.

What is a landing page and why it is important?

Landing pages are standalone web pages usually designed for marketing or advertising campaigns. Unlike typical web pages, which may have various navigation elements and serve multiple functions, landing pages are focused on a single call-to-action (CTA).

The primary goal of a landing page is to convert visitors into leads or customers by encouraging them to take specific action.

Key elements of landing pages include:

1. Clear Call-to-Action (CTA): Landing pages are built around a central CTA, such as filling out a form, purchasing, signing up for a newsletter, or downloading a resource.

2. Minimalistic Design: Landing pages typically have a clean and simple design to eliminate distractions and keep the visitor focused on the main CTA.

3. Compelling Headline and Subheadline: A strong, attention-grabbing headline is crucial to convey the value proposition quickly. A subheadline often provides additional information or reinforces the main message.

4. Engaging Visuals: High-quality images, videos, or graphics can enhance the visual appeal of a landing page and help communicate the message effectively.

5. Concise Copy: The content on a landing page is usually concise and focused, highlighting the benefits of the offer and addressing the visitor's pain points.

6. Form or Opt-In Section: If the goal is to collect user information, a form or opt-in section is included. The form typically requests essential details, such as name and email address.

7. Trust Indicators: Testimonials, customer reviews, trust badges, and other credibility indicators help build trust with visitors and increase the likelihood of conversion.

8. Responsive Design: Landing pages should be optimized for various devices, ensuring a seamless user experience on desktops, tablets, and mobile devices.

9. A/B Testing: Marketers often use A/B testing on landing pages to experiment with different elements and determine which variations perform best for conversion rates.

Wrapping Up

As you can see, there are many Leadpages alternatives, competitors, and pricing in 2024 that you can choose from. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, so you must consider your goals, budget, and preferences before deciding.

We hope this article has helped you find the best Leadpages alternatives for your needs. If you have any questions or comments, please leave them below. Happy landing!