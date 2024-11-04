KEY POINTS $47 soared over 208% since launching and is up 77% in the last 24 hours

$TRUMPCOIN also rallied over 13% in the past week, surging 44% in the last day

Multiple other Trump-based tokens have been climbing a day before the elections

Harris-based $KAMABLA, a nine-day old newbie, surged over 37% in the past week

PolitiFi memecoins based on Donald Trump are on a wild spike just one day before the U.S. elections. The rallying pack is led by a recently-released token, TRUMP 47 (47), which is up by over 208% in the last seven days.

Data from CoinGecko shows that many top Trump-based tokens are in the green and making significant gains early Monday, including some of the "veteran" political memecoins inspired by the former president.

A Newcomer Leads the 7-Day Spike

The token 47, which was only launched seven days ago, has been up by more than 77% in the last 24 hours amid a weeklong spike of 208%. CoinGecko noted that so far, 47 is outperforming the global crypto market with its seven-day performance, considering how the global crypto industry is down by 3.50% in the past week.

Another weekly key player is MAGA: Fight for Trump (TRUMPCOIN), which has been on a 13.7% rally in the past week and climbed by more than 44% in the past day.

Free Trump (TRUMP), which skyrocketed some three months since its launch in late February before going downhill and reaching a stagnant state, had a good performance in October, surging by over 81% month-long, and increasing by nearly 60% in the past week.

Trump Coins, 1 Harris Token Spike Ahead of Nov. 5

Second in line after 47 in the list of Sunday top gainers is MAGA Hat (MAGA), which is up by over 40%, followed by Super Trump (STRUMP), which saw a spike of over 37% in the last 24 hours.

Dark MAGA (DMAGA) climbed over 17%, MAGA (TRUMP) surged 14%, and Fight to MAGA (FIGHT) rallied by 10% in the past day.

Another newcomer in the political memecoin space, KAMABLA, which is only nine days old, has also been on a roll in the past week, surging by over 37%, and logging a 4.6% spike in the last 24 hours. The token is based on Vice President Kamala Harris.

The surge in Trump-themed tokens comes as the cryptocurrency community braces for the impact of election outcomes on the fast-evolving industry.

Trump Makes Last-Minute Bitcoin Call

Both Trump and Harris have been busy making their last rounds in swing states in recent days, and last week, the business mogul wished Bitcoiners "a Happy 16th Anniversary of Satoshi's White Paper."

He didn't miss the chance to swipe the current administration for its "war on crypto," and once again promised that "Bitcoin will be made in the USA." He also used #FreeRossDayOne on his post, a nod to his earlier promise of freeing Ross Ulbricht, the creator of the Silk Road darkweb marketplace.

It remains to be seen how the elections will affect crypto prices and the broader blockchain industry, but what's clear is crypto's voice has been heard in the political system.