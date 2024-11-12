A top university said that they will no longer be referring students to a lawmaker's office for internships after he made transphobic remarks last week.

Tufts University's David Art, the chair of the political science department, reportedly called Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton following transphobic remarks he made following Donald Trump's election win, and told him not to reach out anymore, according to an opinion piece shared by the Boston Globe.

Messages from a Slack channel documenting calls to Moulton's office, reviewed by the Globe, said that Art "said he consulted with his colleagues and doesn't want our office to contact Tufts about internships and they won't facilitate internship opportunities for students with us."

"[Tufts is] teaching their students that you can't debate contentious issues. And that's frightening. That sounds like China," Moulton told the Globe.

Moulton is facing backlash from Democratic supporters after he proceeded to make anti-transgender comments after telling the New York Times that "Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone."

"I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that," Moulton told NYT on Thursday.

I’m not looking for an apology from @sethmoulton I’m looking for a resignation. — Kyle Davis (@KyleForSalem) November 8, 2024

Several Massachusetts politicians have condemned Moulton's statements. Salem City Councilor Kyle Davis called on Moulton to resign in a post to X.

Originally published by Latin Times.