Two Israeli soldiers visiting the U.S. to recover from the trauma of war and to "clear their heads" were "severely" injured in the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

The soldiers, currently unnamed but both in their mid-20s, had recently served in the Israel Defense Forces during the intense conflict following Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

Seeking respite, they embarked on a six-week trip across the U.S., only to encounter tragedy on their second-to-last stop in New Orleans, the New York Post reported.

The soldiers remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition after multiple life-saving surgeries and the other stabilized after treatment for internal injuries. Their families have flown in to support them, receiving aid from the local Jewish community.

Israeli Consul General Elad Shoshan highlighted the tragic irony of their ordeal and drew parallels between the global fight against terrorism and the struggles both Israel and the U.S. face.

"That's the tragic irony ... They left the terror of one country and never expected to be victims of it in another," Shoshan said. "They came here to relax, to travel. Now that's interrupted in the most horrific way."

Recovery for the injured soldiers will be a long and challenging journey, requiring further surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.

