A Fox News host left social media baffled after mocking New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for his policies which aim to reduce costs of living for the average resident.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke about the New York State Representative on her show The Ingraham Angle on Thursday.

Ingraham: This guy makes AOC look like a moderate. He wants government-run grocery stores, plans to make public buses free. Pledging to freeze rent prices and wants to borrow $70 billion for more affordable housing. pic.twitter.com/dWI2ue2vjQ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2025

"Zohran is a Muslim, and his views are staunchly anti-Israel. If he wins the general election, Mamdani would be the most left-wing person to ever serve of any city in the United States. His views are far closer to communism than clintonism. This guy makes AOC look like a moderate," she began.

"He wants government-run grocery stores, plans to make public buses free, is pledging to freeze rent prices and wants to borrow $70 billion for more affordable housing. In the past he's called to defund the police, ban all guns, create safe injection sites for drug use and decriminalize sex work. Oh, and end all cooperation with ICE, that's a given," she continued.

"He's even too much for the New York Times. Mamdani has replaced thinking with feeling and he won big among the young vote, and he feels New Yorkers should be guaranteed all sorts of freebies," Ingraham added.

Social media users rushed to online platforms to poke fun at Ingraham for sharing Mamdani's positive-sounding policies and attempting to paint them as undesireable.

"Are they TRYING to sell him?!" said one user.

Are they TRYING to sell him?! — Pendragon of America (@PendragonUSA) June 25, 2025

"Do they actually listen to themselves? I'm no millionaire tv host, so those things sound ok to me..." said another.

Do they actually listen to themselves? I’m no millionaire tv host, so those things sound ok to me… — BkyDSpacemnkey 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 🇲🇽 (@3vlTwn) June 26, 2025

"Free buses! The Humanity!!!" joked a third.

Free buses! The Humanity!!! 😭😭😭 — John Gentile (@john_gentile) June 26, 2025

"But none of those things are.... Bad?" noted a fourth.

But none of those things are…. Bad? — H (@haroonNFTs) June 26, 2025

"Every time Fox lists democratic socialist policy, it's a bunch of stuff people would love to have," added another.

Every time Fox lists democratic socialist policy, it's a bunch of stuff people would love to have 🤣 — Asher (@The_1Asher) June 25, 2025

Mamdani secured victory in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night, when his fiercest competitor, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, conceded the race to him before all ranked-choice votes were counted.

"I will be the mayor for every New Yorker, whether you voted for me, for Governor Cuomo, or felt too disillusioned by a long-broken political system to vote at all," Mamdani said. "I will work to be a mayor you will be proud to call your own."

