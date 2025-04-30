Despite widespread reports of critical police staffing shortages across major U.S. cities, President Donald Trump claimed departments have "waiting lists now" of applicants eager to join the force.

For years, police departments across the country have faced declining recruitment and retention rates, according to CNY Central.

Contributing factors include public scrutiny after the 2020 protests, high job stress, and competitive job markets in large urban areas. Cities like Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore are operating hundreds of officers below capacity, with some departments reducing specialized units just to keep patrols running.

Trump's remarks came during a televised address Tuesday in which he praised his administration's public safety record, boasting that "recruiting is at its highest in decades."

In just 100 days, we've delivered real results:



• Recruiting is at its highest in decades

The claim directly contradicts recent data from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which found departments are on average 10% understaffed, and that 65% have reduced services to fill patrol gaps.

Cities like Seattle and Fremont have resorted to massive signing bonuses to attract new officers, with mixed results. Law enforcement officials and public safety advocates expressed confusion and frustration over Trump's statement.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes acknowledged efforts to streamline hiring, but noted the department is still 350 officers short. Critics say Trump's comments risk misleading the public about the true state of police readiness and funding priorities.

