KEY POINTS The SBR will 'HODL' its $BTC and will only buy more under 'further executive or legislative action'

Many crypto users were upset that crypto prices remained in the red despite the big announcements

Some believe the first ever White House summit didn't do much for the crypto industry

U.S. President Donald Trump officially ordered the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) and a separate digital asset stockpile, but the news crashed the cryptocurrency market, triggering disappointed reactions from crypto users.

Trump also hosted some of the crypto industry's leaders Friday, including prominent executives across the blockchain spectrum and founders of some of the world's leading cryptocurrencies.

What Does the EO Say?

As per the Trump executive order (EO) establishing the SBR and crypto stockpile, it is the Trump administration's policy to create such reserves so the government can strategically manage the country's digital asset holdings.

Other key aspects of the executive order include:

The SBR will only hold Bitcoin already forfeited to or seized by the Department of Treasury.

The BTC deposited into the SBR "shall not be sold and shall be maintained as reserve assets."

The assets within the SBR and Stockpile Assets may only be disposed of if necessary for returning to identifiable and verifiable crime victims, for law enforcement operations, and other similar activities.

The government may acquire additional SBR and Stockpile Assets coins only under "further executive or legislative action."

The Treasury and Commerce Secretaries will develop strategies for acquiring more "Government BTC provided that such strategies are budget neutral and do not impose incremental costs on United States taxpayers."

What's Making Crypto Users Upset?

Basically, Trump's crypto stockpile will not purchase any more than it already holds, at least for now, given apparent challenges in proving the need to buy more digital assets when seeking legislative support.

During the first ever crypto summit hosted by Trump himself, Trump said being invited to the roundtable "is a big deal," and it means "you have great support" from the administration.

"Welcome to the first-ever White House Digital Asset Summit. Last year, I promised to make America the Bitcoin superpower of the world, AND WE'RE TAKING HISTORIC ACTION TO DELIVER ON THAT PROMISE." –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nqUrHQ1xLl — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 8, 2025

Among the notable attendees were MicroStrategy's Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, and several other prominent figures in the crypto space.

However, as soon as details of the executive order emerged, many crypto users complained, especially those who were initially expecting a strategic reserve that includes XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Trump did mention the said digital assets when he first hinted about a crypto reserve last week, raising hopes that major altcoins – digital coins with utility beyond Bitcoin – will get the same treatment as the world's most valuable cryptocurrency.

Some crypto users said it seems as if the event didn't do anything for crypto since the market remained down.

Yet, we are going down, hmm why? — SMH (@SimpleMediaHub) March 8, 2025

Was expecting to see crypto get a boost yesterday, however just seems like everyone's portfolios dropped instead, looked like a nothing burger meeting — Tom Harman (@tomh1979) March 8, 2025

Others said it was "disappointing," and one user said he was "appalled" by the crypto summit. The user said the executive order was a move that "bypassed" Congress and was one that bet on "volatile, environmentally devastating cryptocurrency."

Most disappointing event ever 🤝 — BlueBanana 🍌 (@SeRBlueBanana) March 8, 2025

I’m appalled by your Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Summit. This executive order, bypassing Congress and betting on volatile, environmentally devastating cryptocurrency, prioritizes crypto tycoons over working Americans—ignoring Bitcoin’s massive energy use and financial… — Mike Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🟧 (@micyoung75) March 8, 2025

A 'Winner' Announcement?

While many crypto users weren't pleased with the summit and the executive order, some were pleased, including Vincent Van Code, a well-followed figure in the crypto space.

Calling it a "4D move" and a "winner," the software engineer noted how Trump "weakened" the hold of altcoins in the industry while also creating "good options around BTC reserve."

The Trump Executive Order regarding BTC reserve and "digital asset stockpile" for me is a winner.



Firstly, XRP is no longer a security, in any way by the sounds of it. Forcus that's our trigger for adoption. It would have been nice tocsee the escrow bought, but you never… pic.twitter.com/3yGDLTNBCi — Vincent Van Code (@vincent_vancode) March 7, 2025

"Trump's team is clever. Because now, it allows them to get their hands on U.S. tokens for either next to nothing, gifted, or perhaps swaps for bonds," he pointed out.

Trump's true motives for creating a separate crypto stockpile and a Bitcoin reserve – as he promised during his campaign – have yet to be unraveled, but for now, it didn't have a very good short-term impact on the crypto space.

As of late Sunday, the entire crypto market is in the red. Bitcoin is down 4% in the day, while Ethereum declined by 5.3%. XRP is also down, as well as SOL, BNB, ADA, and TRON.

It remains to be seen whether the crypto market will recover soon as discussions continue on how the Trump administration can further support growth in the industry.