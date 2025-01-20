Monday marks an incredibly historic day in U.S. history as Trump's inauguration and the Rev. MLK Jr.'s birthday are coinciding. The President-elect Donald Trump will take office on Jan. 20 but since the day coincides with MLK Jr.'s birthday, Americans can brace for widespread business closures.

Donald Trump will make a resounding comeback to the White House on Jan. 20. as he is sworn in for a second term as president of the United States.

Trump's inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20 after he won the 2024 U.S. presidential election by a margin of 86 electoral votes, securing 312 electoral votes compared to his opponent Kamala D. Harris's 226 electoral votes.

The inauguration ceremony should begin around 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by Trump's swearing-in at roughly noon, when he becomes president.

Trump's journey to the White House was met with several obstacles including false allegations of election fraud that prompted a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump then faced a multitude of legal challenges which culminated in four criminal indictments on charges such as: withholding classified documents, falsifying business records, and two separate counts of election interference, casting a shadow over his presidency.

But he came out clean of the allegations and his Jan 20 inauguration ceremony will be attended by several former critics-turned-allies, including the country's tech elite such as billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Meanwhile, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday is celebrated as a federal holiday across the United States each year. Though the actual birthday is on Jan. 15, it's commemorated on every third Monday of January.

Having said that, hereunder is the list of what's open and what's not on Jan. 20, 2025.

Mail services:

FedEx will have modified delivery services on Monday, Jan. 20. However, its other segments such as office, freight, logistics, and custom critical will work as on any other day. However, other services might be limited. People are advised to check in with FedEx in case they have any specific shipping needs.

UPS shipping services will also be largely unavailable due to the federal holiday. While a few UPS Store sites will stay open and UPS Express Critical will continue to run, UPS will cease its domestic ground, air, and international shipping operations.

Retail and grocery stores:

On MLK Day, many big stores and groceries will remain open despite the government holiday. Target, Walmart, and Kroger stores will be open as normal, and Costco and Sam's Club, two wholesale retailers, will also be open. Additionally, the majority of well-known restaurant chains will still be open to patrons, however, it's advisable to check local hours by calling ahead of time.

Financial services:

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will suspend trading on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday in the financial sector. Major banks including TD Bank, Citibank, and Wells Fargo will all close their branches. However, ATMs and internet banking services will continue to function regularly, allowing clients to access their accounts.

National parks:

Holidaymakers will be able to enter all national parks free of cost on MLK's birthday as per the norm.

Government agencies:

On Monday, many unnecessary government services will be closed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Public libraries, city offices, and DMV offices are all included in this.