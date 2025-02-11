President Donald Trump officially reversed federal use of paper straws with an executive order Monday, declaring that the country is "going back to plastic."

The decision follows his announcement on Truth Social earlier in the week, where he called paper straws "ridiculous" and vowed to eliminate them.

President @realDonaldTrump signs an Executive Order to go back to PLASTIC STRAWS! pic.twitter.com/rhfu3j8U5t — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 10, 2025

"These things don't work, I've had them many times," Trump said. "They break, they explode...they don't last very long...sometimes a matter of seconds—it's a ridiculous situation."

After completing his signature, Trump dismissed concerns over the environmental impact of plastic waste. "I think it's okay," he said. "I don't think that plastic's going to affect a shark very much as they're munching their way through the ocean."

The move has sparked both praise and ridicule, with supporters celebrating the return of sturdier drinking straws and critics questioning the urgency of the order amid other issues facing the nation. Social media reactions included mock slogans like "Make Plastic Straws Great Again" and jabs at the administration's priorities.

Trump has issued a flurry of executive actions since his return to the White House, including bans on transgender athletes in women's sports and an attempt to dismantle birthright citizenship—though the latter has been blocked by a federal judge.

Originally published by Latin Times.