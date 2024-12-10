President-elect Donald Trump took to social media to poke fun at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jokingly stating that Canada was a U.S. state and even going as far as to refer to Trudeau as its governor.

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!" he continued.

This follows reports of comments made by the president-elect at dinner with the prime minister in late November in Mar-a-Lago. Trudeau traveled to Florida to convince Trump not to levy 25% tariffs on Canadian goods once his administration began, reported the Business Standard.

On Monday, Trudeau stated that taxes would put off both Trump and the American people after seeing how much they would contribute to inflation while attending a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event, as reported by the Associated Press.

"Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive," Trudeau said at the event.

The prime minister also stated his intention to retaliate in the face of such tariffs.

Many have warned that tariffs on Canadian goods could be hugely detrimental to the U.S. economy, seeing as each nation is one of the biggest purchasers of products and imports from the other.

"I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow. But I can say that if you look at my — just pre-COVID, we had the greatest economy in the history of our country," Trump said during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

Originally published by Latin Times.