KEY POINTS Donald Trump claims World War III would be greater than previous full-scale wars

Trump said other nuclear countries undermine U.S. national security

Trump pushed getting rid of nuclear weapons, claiming Vladimir Putin loved his idea

Former President Donald Trump continues to warn about the possibility of a Third World War.

In his interview with "Full Send Podcast," the former president said the U.S. is in a "more vulnerable" position due to the weapons held by other countries.

"We've never been in a position where we're more vulnerable because of the incredible power of weaponry and other countries have these weapons," Trump said.

When asked if the world is inching closer to a World War III scenario, Trump responded, "One madman away."

Trump said the next world war would be greater than the previous wars, stating it would be "many, many, many times greater than World War I or World War II because of the weaponry."

In his interview, the former president also tackled the proliferation of nuclear weapons by pointing out other countries with nuclear arsenals that undermine U.S. national security.

Trump claimed that the U.S. military has "very little ammunition" to defend itself from nuclear threats.

Trump noted a theory that nobody would want to use nuclear weapons because of their destructive capability. However, the former president warned that some countries and world leaders are now open to using it.

"There are countries out there right now, the leaders and the leadership, and I know a lot of them, they would use it if forced," Trump said.

The real estate businessman also compared today's nuclear weapons to the nuclear bombs used during the Second World War. Trump said the destructive capability of current nuclear warheads would be "500" times more powerful than the bombs dropped in Nagasaki and Hiroshima in Japan in 1945.

The former president has also likened a nuclear catastrophe to climate change by calling it "real global warming" since it would take seconds for a nuclear weapon to evaporate its target area.

Claiming he was sick of it, Trump pushed the idea of getting rid of nuclear weapons by "denuclearization of everything," in which he said that Russia and China would have done it.

The former president said Russian President Vladimir Putin "loved the idea of doing it" when he spoke with him during his time at the White House.

Trump, seeking a White House comeback in 2024, projected himself as the presidential candidate who could "prevent World War III" from happening.

Last month, during his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, the former president told his supporters that he was the "only candidate who can make this promise" of preventing a full-scale global war.

Trump claimed he would "bring back peace through strength" once he wins the upcoming presidential elections.

Trump is waging his third bid for the presidency despite being indicted for business fraud charges and facing other investigations, including an election interference case and his botched handling of classified documents.