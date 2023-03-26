KEY POINTS Trump said he is the 'only candidate' who can promise to prevent World War III

He said he could negotiate a settlement between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours

The campaign rally comes as Trump faces possible indictment over a hush money payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels

Former President Donald Trump has promised that he could "prevent World War III" from happening and end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine if he is reelected in 2024.

Trump made the remarks during his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday in front of a crowd of MAGA supporters.

"Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise. I will prevent World War III, which we're heading into," Trump said, adding, "We're heading into World War III and this will be a war like no other."

In addition, Trump, who once again praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "smart" person, vowed to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours by negotiating a "settlement" when he is reelected president.

"I pledge to swiftly end the war in Ukraine. When I say end it, I'm going to get a settlement very quickly," he said. "I can get that settlement done within 24 hours."

This is not the first time Trump made such promises. In January, during a campaign stop in South Carolina, Trump claimed he could easily negotiate a "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine within a day. He also claimed he could "bring back peace through strength" to prevent another World War.

"Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III. We're at the brink of World War III, just in case anybody doesn't know it. As president, I will bring back peace through strength," Trump said at the time. "If I was president, there would not have been a war with Russia and Ukraine. I would have a peace deal negotiated within 24 hours."

Earlier this month, he appeared in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity where he said part of his plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, if he was still president, was to allow Putin to take control of "certain areas that are Russia-speaking areas" in Ukraine.

The campaign rally comes as Trump faces a possible indictment over his role in issuing hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels with whom he allegedly had an affair in 2006.