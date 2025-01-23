Pete Hegseth's Secretary of Defense nomination continues to be embroiled in controversy, with new allegations about personal conduct surfacing during the Senate confirmation process.

Samantha Hegseth, his ex-wife, gave a statement to the FBI asserting Hegseth's drinking habits were a concern, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

"He drinks more often than he doesn't," Samantha told investigators during a supplemental review of Hegseth's background check, as reported by CNN. This revelation, which had not been previously reported, comes as Senate Armed Services Committee members grapple with the nominee's suitability for the role.

Committee leaders, including Chair Roger Wicker and Ranking Member Jack Reed, were reportedly briefed on Samantha's statement on January 16, two days after Hegseth's confirmation hearing. The briefing added another layer to what has already been a contentious process.

"Starkly and factually inaccurate," Wicker, a Republican, said in a statement, dismissing concerns about reports regarding the FBI's investigation. Wicker accused unnamed sources of politicizing the vetting process.

"The recent reports about the contents of the background briefings on Mr. Hegseth are true and accurate," Reed, a Democrat, countered.

Democratic senators have raised questions about Hegseth's alleged drinking and accusations of sexual misconduct, both of which he denied during his hearing.

"There's nothing new here, and we look forward to the confirmation vote," Hegseth's attorney, Tim Parlatore, told CNN.

In addition to Samantha Hegseth's statement, the nominee's former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, submitted an affidavit to the Senate accusing him of abusive behavior toward Samantha and excessive drinking at family events.

Danielle claimed that while she did not witness physical abuse, Samantha had expressed fear for her safety, going so far as to create a code word in case she needed help.

Hegseth denied all allegations during his hearing, likening the claims to a "coordinated smear campaign."

The Senate Armed Services Committee advanced Hegseth's nomination, with Reed voting against it. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski announced she would not support the confirmation.

Since Mr. Hegseth’s nomination last November, I have met with him and carefully reviewed his writings, various reports, and other pertinent materials. I closely followed his hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee and gathered substantial feedback from organizations,… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 23, 2025

A confirmation vote is expected soon. If confirmed, Hegseth has pledged to abstain from alcohol while serving in the role.