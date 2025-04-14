President Donald Trump has not addressed the attempt to ignite the residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro over a day after the incident took place.

Investigators have revealed that the grudges Cody Balmer, the 38-year-old mechanic who has been arrested in connection with the Sunday attack, had with the Democratic Party, primarily related to financial issues. They are digging into records to determine whether he was experiencing financial problems.

Balmer used Molotov cocktails to start the fire, the criminal complaint against him detailed. He threw them inside the mansion after breaking a window with a hammer. He also planned to use the tool to beat Shapiro if he encountered him inside the residence, authorities said.

Balmer turned himself in outside Pennsylvania State Police headquarters. He admitted to "harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro," police said. He added that he "removed gasoline from a lawn mower and poured it into Heineken bottles he found at his residence" to make the explosive cocktails.

Balmer then walked an hour to the residence to carry out the plan. He then scaled a perimeter fence before throwing the cocktails inside, admitting "it was a possibility that people could be injured by his actions."

Shapiro addressed the incident on Sunday, saying the attack was "not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." "This kind of violence has become far too common in our society, and it has to stop," he added.

"We do know that this attack was targeted... this type of violence is not okay," added Shapiro, who hours before had celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday Passover with his family. "And I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another," he added.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did address the attack, saying in a statement that "political violence of any kind is never acceptable and it is especially unconscionable to attack a Jewish family during the first night of Passover." "Everyone responsible must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he added.

