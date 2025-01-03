The man who died outside the Trump international Hotel in Las Vegas after he blew up the cybertruck he arrived in, leaving several others injured had been accused of cheating on his wife less than a week before the blast, according to a report.

The wife of Matthew Livelsberger, who was identified by authorities as the alleged bomber, has accused him of cheating on her just six days before the explosion, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

The sources said that Livelsberger and his wife had gotten into an argument, and she had broken up with him shortly after Christmas, as reported by The Post.

One of Livelsberger's ex-girlfriends, Alicia Arritt, reported that he had reached out to her just days before the explosion, telling her that he had rented a Cybertruck and sending her videos and photos of it. The woman said that they had broken up in 2021 after a three-year relationship, but maintained that Livelsberger was "the kindest man I ever knew," she told the Denver Gazette.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference that Livelsberger had died from a shot to the head right before the Tesla Cybertruck he had rented blew up outside the hotel on New Year's Day, as reported by the Washington Post. Authorities believe it was a suicide.

Livelsberger was the only death in the explosion. Seven others were injured.

Since the blast occurred outside a hotel owned by Donald Trump, the FBI was initially investigating the incident as a possibly politically charged attack. However, the suspect's uncle, Dean Livelsberger, told The Independent that Matthew was an active duty Army soldier that "was a 100 percent patriot" who "loved Trump."

Matthew's military ID and passport were recovered from the charred vehicle, along with a desert eagle 50 caliber semi-automatic pistol, another gun and fireworks. He served a tour in Afghanistan and served in the Special Forces. He was a Green Beret at the time of his death.

Investigations into the bombing are still underway. McMahill said that officials are not ruling anything out given the "similarities" between the Las Vegas bombing and the New Orleans terror attack in which a former Army soldier drove through crowds of people celebrating New Year's, leaving 14 dead and dozens injured.

