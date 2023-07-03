KEY POINTS The sales of Donald Trump's NFT collection surged by 300% at the end of June

Melania Trump launched her fourth NFT collectibles, dubbed "The 1776 Collection"

Former President Donald Trump's non-fungible token (NFT) collection sales skyrocketed after his wife Melania Trump released her newest token collection.

At the end of June, Trump's NFTs experienced a 300% increase in sales in one day, and the volume of trading also surged by over 339%, Benzinga reported Friday, citing data from OpenSea.

The current floor price of Trump's NFTs is at 0.1177 Ethereum (ETH), or about $1,947.

The former president's digital collectibles previously enjoyed a boost in sales after he was first indicted in April in relation to his alleged role in the hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Nearly 14,000 people bought Trump's digital trading cards collection around the time of his first indictment.

But this time, the sudden increase in the sales of the former president's collection came after his wife launched her "The 1776 Collection" NFTs.

The former first lady's new Solana blockchain-based NFT collection was launched ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations. It features iconic American landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, and the Liberty Bell.

Melania's private office said each piece includes "a patriotic-themed music track" designed to acknowledge the "foundations of American ideals," Fox News reported.

"The 1776 Collection of artwork draws inspiration from several iconic landmarks of our nation, which I had the privilege of visiting during the time I served as first lady," Trump's wife said.

"I am proud to celebrate our great nation and remain inspired by the words contained within the Declaration of Independence," she added.

The former first lady's token collection consists of seven unique designs with a total run of 3,500 NFTs. Each digital collectible is priced at $50 per piece.

A portion of Melania's NFT sales will go toward Fostering the Future, an initiative under her signature Be Best program.

The Fostering the Future initiative aims to grant computer science scholarships to children in the foster care community, particularly those aging out of the system, and provide them with educational opportunities needed to help them secure technology-based jobs.

This is Melania's fourth NFT collection since she launched her first collectible, "Melania's Vision," in December 2021.

Her second NFT set, dubbed "Head of State," featured items from the Trump couple's state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018. The digital collection was auctioned off and bought for a winning bid of 1,800 SOL ($185,000).

However, the sale was marred with controversy after an analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana blockchain found that the winning bid was tied to members of the former first lady's team.