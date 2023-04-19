KEY POINTS Trump released a second series due to the "success" of the first one

Embattled former President Donald Trump, who is facing numerous legal battles, on Tuesday announced the release of the second series of his Trump Digital Trading Cards selling at $99, hoping to repeat the success of his past NFTs.

Announced through his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he is releasing the second series "due to the great success" of the previously released digital cards.

"I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched digital trading cards, we are doing it again," Trump wrote, accompanied by a photo of him holding the Liberty Bell.

"Have fun!" he added.

The images on the NFTs show the former president as a superhero, a king-of-hearts on a card, a soldier in a fatigue uniform and him depicting George Washington crossing the Delaware River, among many others.

The release of the "series 2" digital cards also marks Trump's return to Instagram, after he was suspended from using Meta's social media services following the violence at the capitol on January 6, 2021, when Congress certified the results of the election that denied him a second term.

In a post that includes a picture of him as a superhero with a boxing belt, Trump said that despite his new NFTs selling "many times more" than the previous batch, he is keeping the price the same, "because I want my fans [and] supporters to make money [and] have fun doing it."

"I could have raised the price much higher, [and] I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn't choose to do so. I will be given no 'nice guy' credit?" he added.

On March 30, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. He is now facing more than 30 counts of felony charges for allegedly paying hush money through his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to silence porn star Stormy Daniels at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign period.

Almost immediately after being indicted, Trump seized the moment to ask donors to donate to the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, a fundraiser for his 2024 presidential bid.

"Today, our incredible MAGA movement stands stronger than ever before! No amount of lies, attacks, or phony witch hunts can ever take the life out of a movement that is fueled by more than 74 million American patriots determined to save their country," Trump said in an email minutes after his indictment leaked.

Likewise, his loyal supporters, including Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham asked the American people to help Trump foot his legal bill.

"I'm sorry I'm upset, but please help President Trump," Graham said in an interview with Sean Hannity at Fox News. "If you can afford five or ten bucks, if you can't afford a dollar, fine, just pray."

Trump's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4, in which the former president is still expected to physically attend.