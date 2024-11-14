KEY POINTS Trump said he believes in Gabbard's experience in championing the American people's constitutional rights

Gabbard, a US Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, disclosed holdings of Ethereum and Litecoin in 2018

She championed Bitcoin's ability to provide the people with a currency outside the government's control

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard to serve as Director of National Intelligence.

She is a former Democrat and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Gabbard's selection comes as the cryptocurrency community closely watches whether Trump will stay true to his pledges to support the industry.

Who is Gabbard, and what has she said about crypto?

Trump Hails Gabbard's Experience

Trump announced his intel chief pick Wednesday, heaping praise on Gabbard's experience in politics and ties to both parties.

He noted how Gabbard was a former candidate for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, meaning "she has broad support in both Parties."

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!" Trump wrote.

Gabbard's Ties to Crypto

Gabbard spoke at the 2023 Bitcoin Conference but her ties to the industry go years back.

In 2018, she disclosed her cryptocurrency investments included holdings of altcoins Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Her financial disclosure revealed that she held between $1,000-$15,000 worth of the altcoins.

In May 2023, Gabbard was a headliner at the Bitcoin Conference, wherein she discussed what she called the dangers of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). She claimed the Biden administration's push for a CBDC is part of its efforts "towards exerting control and taking away our freedom."

Tulsi Gabbard Delivers a Powerful Keynote Speech at the Bitcoin2023 Conference



"Some of the tools that they're using, that this elitist cabal is using, is weaponizing our federal agencies and law enforcement to go after their political opponents. The Durham report that was just… pic.twitter.com/nkkY8DKxxW — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 21, 2023

She also called out lawmakers who she said have no idea about Bitcoin but "know enough to know that they shouldn't like it because it will undermine their ability to control us."

Earlier this year, she said that the government's so-called obsession over knowing the American public's financial activities is "the reason why people support Bitcoin, why people support having an independent, transparent form of currency that is not under government control."

Majority of Trump's Cabinet Picks So Far are Pro-Crypto

Gabbard is one of a growing number of pro-crypto leaders that Trump has nominated for his cabinet, including former Rep. Matt Gaetz, whom he picked for the role of the U.S. Attorney General.

In June, the Republican congressman introduced a bill that would allow Americans to pay for their taxes in Bitcoin. However, some Bitcoiners have raised concerns about the "sketchy" proposition, with some noting that it is "a step in the right direction," but something feels off about handing over their BTC to the government in the form of tax payments.

Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida has been tapped to be Trump's national security adviser. Waltz is among a host of Republicans that Stand With Crypto has given an A (very supportive) rating in terms of crypto support.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who has been chosen by Trump as his government's United Nations ambassador, supported the FIT21 bill that seeks to provide a regulatory framework for digital assets.

Finally, there's Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy for the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E), who have both expressed support for crypto. Musk is a huge fan of memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE), while Ramaswamy is considered a Bitcoin maximalist.