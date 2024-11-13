President Trump has appointed Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent MAGA figure and fervent supporter, as the new U.S. Attorney General.

"It will be an honor to serve as President Trump's Attorney General!", the Florida Congressman posted on X.

Why would I want to give my Bitcoin to government? 🤔 — ₮hΞ Ⓒrypto ₮hΞr₳pist (@kirkdesoto) June 25, 2024

President-elect Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform.

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump wrote in Wednesday's post. "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

"If Gaetz is confirmed -- a massive, massive, massive if -- Johnson will be down another member.

I dont know that he will be confirmed," Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman noted, also on X.

The are realizing #Bitcoin is the future. — Financial Index (@financial_index) June 25, 2024

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who ran as a Democratic presidential candidate and endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020, was additionally named as the next director of national intelligence earlier Wednesday.

Gabbard, who served in the House as a Democrat between 2013 and 2021, officially joined the Republican party in October. She sealed her move joining Trump onstage at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Trump also announced on Wednesday that Marco Rubio will be his Secretary of State, confirming widespread reports that began anticipating the decision on Monday night.

"He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries," Trump said of Rubio in a statement while flying back to Florida after meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald.