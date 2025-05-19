Launching something new—whether it's a business, nonprofit, or, in the case of Mark and Rachelle Francey, a church—often involves navigating unexpected setbacks and closed doors. But with guidance from informed organizations such as the Association of Related Churches (ARC), leaders like Mark and Rachelle have learned how to use these challenges as opportunities for growth.

Embracing Challenges: How Setbacks Fuel Growth

Mark Francey, co-founder of Oceans Church in Orange County, California, knows that the path to starting something new can be uncertain. Before planting Oceans Church, Mark and Rachelle built their lives in Idaho for nearly two decades, initially hesitant to leave the familiarity of their established community.

Their eventual move was not immediate or simple. Instead, they opted for a patient approach, influenced by mentors, including those from the Association of Related Churches, who encouraged them to wait for clarity rather than rush into decisions. This patience ultimately allowed them to seize the right opportunities at the right time.

Building Momentum through Patience and Positive Relationships

Mark emphasizes the importance of transitioning gracefully from one phase to the next. Leaving Idaho with positive relationships intact allowed Mark and Rachelle to start fresh in California. This smooth transition helped set the tone for their new venture.

But even with careful planning, challenges inevitably arose. Early logistical problems, like losing access to their meeting location, could have halted their progress. Instead, they chose to see these setbacks as opportunities to innovate and adapt, fostering creativity and resilience in their team.

Transforming Obstacles into Innovative Solutions

This approach aligns closely with principles taught by the Association of Related Churches, which emphasize adaptability and resilience as key attributes for anyone starting new ventures. Rather than viewing obstacles as purely negative, the Franceys recognized these moments as opportunities to grow stronger and more resourceful.

Creating Community Impact with Initiatives like Baptize America

Mark and his team also initiated a community-driven event called Baptize America, first piloted in Southern California. What started as a regional gathering quickly gained attention, spreading across various states. The initiative effectively created a sense of unity and shared purpose, highlighting how powerful a community-oriented project can become when it genuinely resonates with people.

Discovering Your Unique Path to Leadership and Success

For those considering launching their own projects, Mark encourages authenticity and self-awareness. Rather than copying someone else's blueprint, Mark recommends embracing the unique skills and experiences each person naturally possesses. "Success comes from authentically leaning into your personal strengths," he says.

The Association of Related Churches: Equipping Leaders for Lasting Influence

Mark's experiences illustrate a universal truth about leadership and growth: Facing setbacks with patience, humility, and adaptability can open doors to new opportunities. Organizations like the Association of Related Churches support leaders as they navigate these transitions, emphasizing the value of viewing closed doors not as failures, but as opportunities to discover better paths forward.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.