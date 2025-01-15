Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting critical energy and gas infrastructure, officials reported Wednesday.

The major ballistic and cruise missile attack forced emergency power shutdowns in six regions during freezing winter conditions, reported the Associated Press.

As a precaution, the state energy company, Ukrenergo, shut down leaving millions of people without power for heat amid freezing weather.

The Russian Defense Ministry took responsibility for the barrage saying it attacked "facilities of gas and energy infrastructure."

Ukrainian authorities described the strikes as part of President Vladimir Putin's ongoing effort to dismantle the nation's energy grid and weaken its defense industry.

The barrage, which included 43 missiles and 74 drones, struck regions from Lviv near Poland to Kharkiv, reported the Associated Press.

Ukrainian air officials said they shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones.

Unofficial hits included an oil refinery, a chemical plant, fuel storage depot, and two aircraft missile systems.

The attack highlighted Russia's affinity for using long-range attacks with at least 600 miles of distance.