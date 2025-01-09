The Biden administration is rushing an additional $500 million of military assistance to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russia.

According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the package for Ukraine includes advanced missiles, air-to-ground military weapons, F-16 support equipment, armored bridging systems, secure communications gear, and small arms.

President Biden pledged in September to enhance security support for Kyiv amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

Biden's administration closed out 2024 by sending $5.9 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine. That announcement included $1.25 billion worth of HIMAR rocket systems and TOW missiles.

The administration has been sending as much military aid as it can in its final days over fears President-elect Donald Trump will cut off support.

At a final meeting Thursday with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We've come such a long way that it would honestly be crazy to drop the ball now and not to keep building on the defense coalitions we've created."

The State Department says more than 50 nations remain united in ensuring Ukraine has the tools to defend itself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of being "at war" with Russia.