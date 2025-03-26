One of the biggest difficulties that US expats face is staying compliant with the IRS when it comes to their taxes. The United States runs a citizenship-based taxation system, meaning US citizens are required to file US tax returns no matter where they live.

A growing concern for expat tax filing

Let's be honest—US taxes are already tricky as it is, but for expats, they're even more confusing since you're out of your home country. Obligations tend to be overlooked or even forgotten. Some are asking, "Do I still have to file US taxes while overseas?"

The IRS requires that all US citizens and green card holders report their worldwide income. So, yes, you still have to file your US taxes even if you're on the other side of the world. The thing is, most tax filing software mainly focuses on Americans within the US. So, a growing concern for the expat community is the limited help available to them.

That's where TopTax was built, in the scarcity of tax help specifically for US citizens living abroad. This self-prep tax software ensures a simple, hassle-free experience and ultimately helps expats stay compliant with both US and international tax laws.

Why US expats are switching to TopTax for hassle-free filing

One of the many satisfied users of Expat Tax Online and TopTax, Katherin, shared her struggle of trying to file her US taxes while living abroad. Like many expats, she first turned her head to mainstream tax software, hoping for a solution. But then she realized that platforms like TurboTax didn't really cater to her needs as a US expat. Needs such as knowing tax treaties with the US and international countries or applying for international tax credits which could really save her thousands of dollars.

After nine months of stress and confusion, Katherin finally turned to TopTax. She revealed that TopTax provides the best value and easiest-to-use tax questionnaires.

What makes TopTax stand out?

There are many tax service platforms and software out there, but expats continue choosing TopTax tax software because of its specialized instructions, personalization, and convenience.

Here's what sets it apart:

Expat-Specific Knowledge: Unlike general tax software which caters to Americans in the US, TopTax focuses exclusively on expat tax situations, including FBAR filings, Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE), Foreign Tax Credit (FTC), and tax treaties.

Unlike general tax software which caters to Americans in the US, TopTax focuses exclusively on expat tax situations, including FBAR filings, Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE), Foreign Tax Credit (FTC), and tax treaties. Fast Turnaround Times : Many returns are completed within a matter of weeks, removing the stress of last-minute filings.

: Many returns are completed within a matter of weeks, removing the stress of last-minute filings. From a renowned US expat tax service: Top Tax is owned by the Expat US Tax group and is supported by the team at Expat Tax Online , which has over 100 team members worldwide.

Making tax filing easy for US expats worldwide

Expat tax filing doesn't have to be a nightmare. Americans across the globe are finding a reliable, stress-free way to stay IRS-compliant with TopTax. Whether you're trying to maximize your benefits or looking for a more efficient alternative, TopTax Tax has your back.

Top Tax offers:

Onboarding assistance: TopTax guides you when you first start using the software, including instructions on how to input personal information, select the proper forms, and follow tax filing procedures.

TopTax guides you when you first start using the software, including instructions on how to input personal information, select the proper forms, and follow tax filing procedures. Tax Filing Assistance: TopTax has easy-to-comprehend guides along with expat-specific questionnaires with a step-by-step process to ensure compliance and reduce errors.

TopTax has easy-to-comprehend guides along with expat-specific questionnaires with a step-by-step process to ensure compliance and reduce errors. Comprehensive Form Coverage: Supports fundamental forms like Form 1040, Form 2555, and Form 1116, which are particularly relevant for expats.

Their tax platform keeps client data rolling from one year to the next, making it very simple and fast to use year after year, along with IRS e-filing.

Essential Forms for Expats

We all know that filing taxes isn't just about submitting a Form 1040 for Americans abroad, it often requires additional IRS forms specific to international tax situations. TopTax offers a complete set of IRS forms so that it won't be hard for expats to scour for other software or to file separate forms.

Here are some of the essential forms that expats need to file:

Form 1040: Individual Income Tax Return

Individual Income Tax Return Form 2555: Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE)

Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE) Form 1116: Foreign Tax Credit

Foreign Tax Credit Schedule A: Itemized Deductions

Itemized Deductions Schedule B : Interest, Dividends, and Foreign Accounts

: Interest, Dividends, and Foreign Accounts Schedule D : Capital Gains and Losses

: Capital Gains and Losses Form 8965: Health Coverage Exemptions

Health Coverage Exemptions FinCEN Form 114: Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR)

Keeping your information safe

Filing taxes in a software can definitely raise safety issues since it involves handling sensitive financial and personal data. In this day and age, almost everything can be breached and publicized. TopTax recognizes that possibility and prioritizes security to ensure that US expats can file with confidence.

Here's how TopTax protects your information:

Secure Data Storage

All tax documents, personal details, and financial records are stored in secure, encrypted servers with multi-layered access controls to prevent breaches.

Compliance with IRS Security Standards

TopTax follows strict IRS cybersecurity protocols to ensure its platform is safe for electronic tax filing.

Privacy Protection & No Data Sharing

Your data is never shared or sold to third parties. Unlike some tax software, TopTax strictly adheres to privacy laws, ensuring your tax information stays confidential.

With TopTax, US expats can rest assured that their personal and financial details are protected, allowing them to file their taxes with peace of mind.

How about digital nomads, retirees, military personnel, or dual citizens?

A lot of Americans abroad have different situations and career paths that could interfere with their taxes since there are some deductions and credits specialized to expats seated in a certain situation. Filing US taxes from abroad isn't a one-size-fits-all process. TopTax understands that different expat groups have unique tax situations and provides customized solutions to ensure compliance and tax savings for each one.

From ensuring eligibility for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE), which reduces taxable income, to managing reporting for self-employment income, including Social Security and Medicare tax obligations, TopTax provides the expertise and support to ensure smooth and compliant US tax filing for all expats.