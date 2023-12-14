In the social media world, celebrities wield unprecedented influence, captivating audiences and amassing legions of followers with every post and update. The digital era has given rise to a new form of stardom, where popularity is measured not just by box office numbers or chart-topping hits, but by the sheer magnitude of one's online following.

The 38 most followed celebrities on social media have successfully harnessed the power of platforms like Instagram and Twitter to create virtual fan communities that transcend geographical boundaries.

These individuals, ranging from Hollywood A-listers to international sports icons and renowned musicians, have mastered the art of engaging content and personal branding, securing their status as social media royalty and shaping the landscape of modern celebrity.

38 Most Followed Celebrities on Social Media in 2024

Here are the 38 most followed celebrities on Social Media including Instagram and X.

38.

Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) - 90.1 million followers

Priyanka Chopra won Miss World 2000 and is now a successful actress in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She is a multi-talented woman and is known for her roles in movies and TV shows, as well as her business endeavors, advocacy, and activism.

She is also a singer and is married to singer Nick Jonas. On Instagram, she shares her work, fashion, lifestyle, romance, and inspiration with her fans. She also interacts with other famous personalities such as Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Dwayne Johnson, and more.

37.

Shakira (@shakira) - 90.3 million followers

Shakira, the queen of Latin pop and one of the highest-selling artists of all time, is an influential and versatile woman. She is renowned for her songs in Spanish and English, her unique dance moves, and her philanthropic work. Additionally, she is a mother and was once the partner of soccer star Gerard Piqué.

On Instagram, Shakira shares her music, dance, fitness, family, and advocacy work with her fans. She also interacts with other celebrities and legends, including Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Rihanna, and others.

36.

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) - 93.7 million followers

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful and popular politicians in the world. He is credited for his economic reforms, his foreign policy initiatives, his social welfare schemes, and his digital transformation efforts in India. He is also a charismatic speaker, a prolific writer, a yoga enthusiast, and a cultural icon.

On social media, he communicates with his supporters and followers, showcases his achievements and activities, promotes his vision and agenda, celebrates festivals and events, expresses gratitude and appreciation, and conveys messages of peace and harmony.

35.

Lisa (@lalalalisa_m) - 99.7 million followers

Lisa is a popular K-pop idol who is the main dancer and rapper of Blackpink. She is known for her incredible talents in dancing and rapping. Lisa also serves as a mentor and a judge on Chinese talent shows.

Her followers can keep up with her latest updates, outfits, endorsements, and travels through her Instagram account where she frequently shares photos and videos. Overall, Lisa is a stylish and talented woman who has gained worldwide recognition for her skills in the entertainment industry.

34.

Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) - 102 million followers

Vin Diesel, the lead actor of the Fast & Furious franchise and one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, is loved and adored across the world. He is renowned for his roles in action and sci-fi movies and is also a passionate Dungeons & Dragons player and singer.

On Instagram, he shares his movies, music, hobbies, memories, and love for his fans. He often pays tribute to his late co-star and dear friend, Paul Walker.

33.

Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) - 109 million followers

Gal Gadot, one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, is famous for her roles in action and superhero movies. She is also a former Miss Israel and a trained soldier.

She is known for her stunning beauty and remarkable talent. She frequently posts her photos, videos, projects, causes, and family life on Instagram to connect with her fans. Gal also interacts with other celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, Brie Larson, Taylor Swift, and many more.

32.

Billie Eilish (@billieeilish) - 110 million followers

Billie Eilish, a talented musician of her generation, made history by becoming the youngest artist to win four Grammy Awards in one night. Her music style is unique and goes beyond genres, and her voice is powerful. She is an advocate for mental health, body positivity, animal rights, and environmental issues.

On Instagram, she shares her music, art, fashion, emotions, and experiences with her fans. Billie Eilish also collaborates with other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, James Corden, and more.

31.

Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) - 110 million followers

Kylian Mbappé is a professional soccer player who currently plays for both Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented and exciting players in the world, thanks to his exceptional speed, skill, and flair on the field. Throughout his career, he has won four Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France titles, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Notably, he is also the youngest player to score in a World Cup final to date. Mbappé's Instagram account offers a glimpse into his life outside of soccer, featuring posts that showcase his fashion sense, family, and friends.

30.

Barack Obama (@BarackObama) - 131.9 million followers

Barack Obama, the former President of the United States, is widely regarded as one of the most respected and admired leaders in history. He is known for his charisma, eloquence, intelligence, and accomplishments during his eight years in office.

He is also a bestselling author, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, a humanitarian, and a role model for many. On social media, he shares his views on current issues, personal stories, reflections, music, and book recommendations, as well as his support for causes and movements.

29.

Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres) - 139 million followers

Ellen DeGeneres is a comedian, talk show host, and producer who is the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, one of the most popular and longest-running daytime talk shows in the US.

She is also an Emmy Award winner, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and an LGBTQ+ icon. She is known for her humor, kindness, generosity, and dancing. Her Instagram account showcases her show, guests, pranks, and causes.

28.

Drake (@champagnepapi) - 144 million followers

Drake is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who is one of the most influential and popular artists in the world. He has won four Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, and three Juno Awards.

He is also the co-founder of OVO Sound, a record label and clothing line. He is known for his hits like "Hotline Bling", "God's Plan", and "In My Feelings". His Instagram account showcases his music, fashion, friends, and achievements.

27.

Chris Brown (@chrisbrownofficial) - 144 million followers

Chris Brown is a singer, songwriter, and dancer who debuted in 2005 with his self-titled album. He has since released more albums, including F.A.M.E., X, and Indigo. He is also known for his collaborations with other artists like Tyga, Lil Wayne, and Drake.

He is also a controversial figure who has faced legal issues, such as his assault on Rihanna in 2009. His Instagram account showcases his music, art, tattoos, and lifestyle.

26.

Rihanna (@badgalriri) - 152 million followers

Rihanna is a renowned singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur who has sold millions of records worldwide. Some of her most popular songs include "Umbrella," "We Found Love," and "Diamonds."

In addition to her music career, she has founded several successful beauty and fashion brands, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna is also a passionate humanitarian who actively supports causes related to education, health, and women's rights across the globe. Her philanthropic efforts are showcased on her Instagram account, where she also shares updates about her music, beauty, and fashion ventures.

25.

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) - 157 million followers

Demi Lovato is a multi-talented individual with careers in singing, songwriting, and acting. They first gained recognition as a Disney star in "Camp Rock" and "Sonny with a Chance". Demi has released six studio albums, including "Confident" and "Tell Me You Love Me".

In addition to their successful career in the entertainment industry, they are also an activist who advocates for mental health, eating disorders, LGBTQ+ rights, and anti-bullying. Recently, Demi came out as non-binary and now prefers to use they/them pronouns. Their Instagram account is a reflection of their music, personal journey, wellness, and identity.

24.

LeBron James (@kingjames) - 159 million followers

LeBron James is a legendary basketball player, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. He has won four NBA championships, four MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

Currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, he is also known for his philanthropic work and founded the I Promise School for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. On his Instagram account, he shares his basketball skills, family life, social causes, and business ventures.

23.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) - 166.2 million followers

The founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is one of the most visionary and influential entrepreneurs of our time. He is known for his ambitious and innovative projects, such as electric cars, reusable rockets, hyperloop, neural links, Starlink, and more. He also has a witty and provocative personality, often engaging with his fans and critics on Twitter.

He frequently shares updates, insights, memes, jokes, and opinions on various topics, ranging from science and technology to politics and culture. His tweets can sometimes cause controversy or even affect the stock market, but they also inspire and entertain millions of people around the world.

22.

Cardi B (@iamcardib) - 169 million followers

Cardi B is a rapper, songwriter, and TV personality who rose to fame with her viral hit "Bodak Yellow". She has since won multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy. S

he is also known for her bold and outspoken style, catchy songs like "WAP" and "I Like It", and collaborations with other artists like Bruno Mars and Megan Thee Stallion. Her Instagram account displays her music, fashion, money moves, and candid moments.

21.

Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) - 179 million followers

Kevin Hart is a comedian, actor, and producer who is one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the world. He has also starred in popular movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ride Along, and Central Intelligence.

He is known for his hilarious jokes, self-deprecating humor, and energetic personality. His Instagram account showcases his comedy, family, fitness, and inspirational stories.

20.

Zendaya (@zendaya) - 184 million followers

Zendaya is an actress, singer, and producer who started her career as a child model and Disney star. She has since starred in blockbuster movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman, as well as critically acclaimed TV shows like Euphoria and Dune.

She is also a fashion icon, a role model for young women of color, and an advocate for social justice. Her Instagram account highlights her work, style, beauty, and activism.

19.

Katy Perry (@katyperry) - 206 million followers

Katy Perry is a renowned singer, songwriter, and a judge on the TV show American Idol. She has sold millions of records worldwide and is among the best-selling music artists of all time. Some of her popular songs include "Firework", "Roar", and "Dark Horse".

Katy is also famous for her vibrant and quirky costumes, hairstyles, and stage performances. Her Instagram account is a treasure trove of her music, behind-the-scenes moments, travel diaries, and adorable pictures of her daughter Daisy.

18.

Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) - 215 million followers

Miley Cyrus is a famous singer, songwriter, and actress who became a household name as the lead character in Disney's Hannah Montana. She has since transformed herself into a pop icon, renowned for her daring style, outspoken personality, and popular tracks such as "Wrecking Ball" and "Party in the U.S.A.".

She is also a committed advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, animal welfare, and mental health awareness. Her Instagram account displays her music, fashion, tattoos, and private life.

17.

Neymar (@neymarjr) - 217 million followers

The Brazilian football sensation is among the most gifted and charming players in the sport. He represents the Brazilian national team and Paris Saint-Germain in France.

He shares posts about his games, goals, skills, and celebrations on social media. Moreover, he also reveals his hobbies, friends, family, and his son Davi Lucca.

16.

Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) - 224 million followers

The Kardashian-Jenner family has a member who is a reality TV star turned lifestyle guru turned entrepreneur. She is known for being health-conscious and adventurous.

She founded Poosh, a website that provides tips and products for wellness, beauty, fashion, and home. She also appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she shares her life with her children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

15.

Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) - 228 million followers

The Trinidadian-American rapper and singer is a significant and controversial figure in the music industry. She has a unique style, an assertive personality, and a faithful fan base. She releases hit songs and albums that showcase her rapping skills, singing abilities, and creative vision.

Besides that, she shares her opinions, feuds, and personal life with her audience. Additionally, she actively supports a variety of causes like education, LGBTQ+ rights, and Black empowerment.

14.

Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) - 253 million followers

The American singer and actress is an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, known for her versatility. She has had successful careers in music, movies, TV shows, and fashion.

She often shares her beauty secrets, fitness routines, family moments, and romantic relationships with her fans. Additionally, she is a staunch supporter of various causes, including healthcare workers, Latino representation, and women's rights.

13.

Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) - 265 million followers

The captain of the Indian cricket team is considered one of the finest batsmen and leaders in the sport. He represents both the national team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

On social media, he often shares updates about his games, records, endorsements, and fitness routine. Additionally, he frequently expresses his love for his wife, Anushka Sharma, and daughter, Vamika.

12.

Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) - 278 million followers

The American singer and songwriter is considered one of the most successful and highly acclaimed artists of all time. She has won multiple Grammy, Billboard Music, and American Music Awards.

Her hit songs and albums span across different music genres, including pop, country, rock, and folk. She also shares her love for her cats and fans on social media. The billionaire is no surprise inclusion in our list of 38 most followed celebrities on social media in 2024.

11.

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) - 292 million followers

The Canadian singer and songwriter is widely recognized as one of the most popular and influential musicians in the world. He commenced his career as a teenage sensation on YouTube and later gained worldwide recognition with his songs and albums.

Besides his music, he shares his faith, his marriage with Hailey Bieber, and his struggles with fame and addiction. He also collaborates with other renowned artists, such as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Billie Eilish.

10.

Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) - 294 million followers

The American model and media personality is highly coveted in the fashion industry for her exceptional modeling skills. She is frequently seen walking the runways for the biggest fashion houses including Chanel, Versace, and Balmain.

Additionally, she graces the covers of the most prestigious magazines, such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. She generously shares her travels, hobbies, friends, and family updates on social media.

9.

Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) - 311 million followers

The reality TV star turned entrepreneur turned author is one of the most outspoken and relatable members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She is the co-founder of Good American, a clothing brand that promotes body positivity and inclusivity.

She also shares her life on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and her daughter True. She also inspires her fans with her fitness journey, her self-care tips, and her positive attitude.

8.

Beyoncé (@beyonce) - 319 million followers

The American singer and actress is widely regarded as one of the most talented and influential artists of all time. She rose to fame as the lead singer of the popular group Destiny's Child and has since established herself as a solo artist, with acclaimed works such as Lemonade, Homecoming, and Black Is King.

In addition to her music career, she is also a successful entrepreneur, with ventures such as Ivy Park, Parkwood Entertainment, and BeyGOOD. Furthermore, she is a vocal advocate for various causes, including Black Lives Matter, women's empowerment, and education.

7.

Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) - 364 million followers

The reality TV star turned businesswoman turned lawyer is one of the most famous and controversial celebrities in the world. She is widely known across the globe, and often generates controversy.

Kim is the founder of several successful ventures, including KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, Skims, and Kimoji. Her life is frequently documented on the television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which highlights her divorce from Kanye West, as well as her studies for the bar exam.

She is also a vocal advocate for various causes such as criminal justice reform, Armenian genocide recognition, and COVID-19 relief.

6.

Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) - 380 million followers

The American singer and actress is widely regarded as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Her powerful voice, distinctive style, and loyal fan base have contributed to her immense success which lands her on this list of 38 most followed celebrities on social media in 2024.

She is known for releasing hit songs and albums that break records and win awards. Additionally, she shares glimpses of her personal life through social media, including her wedding with Dalton Gomez, her dogs, and her friends.

5.

Dwayne Johnson (@therock) - 394 million followers

The man who was once a wrestler and later evolved into an actor and an entrepreneur is among the most charming and beloved celebrities in Hollywood.

He features in blockbuster movies like Fast and Furious, Jumanji, and Moana and also manages several businesses like Teremana Tequila, Zoa Energy Drink, and Project Rock. Dwayne encourages his fans through his workout videos, motivational quotes, and humorous posts on social media.

4.

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) - 399 million followers

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is one of the most wealthy and influential celebrities globally. She is the creator of Kylie Cosmetics, a billion-dollar beauty company that offers makeup and skincare products.

Additionally, she shares her luxurious lifestyle, fashion preferences, adorable daughter Stormi, and famous family and friends with her followers.

3.

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) - 429 million followers

The American singer and actress is widely considered one of the most successful and versatile stars of her generation. She enjoys a large and loyal fan base that closely follows her music, movies, TV shows, and beauty brands.

Additionally, she openly speaks about her struggles with mental health, her kidney transplant, and her strong advocacy for human rights. She has become a role model for many young people who admire her for her courage and resilience.

2.

Lionel Messi (@leomessi) - 494 million followers

The Argentine soccer legend is an iconic figure in the sport and a fierce competitor of Ronaldo. He is renowned for his extraordinary skills, humble personality, and unwavering loyalty to his club, Barcelona.

He keeps his fans up-to-date on his games, awards, endorsements, and personal life. In addition, he uses social media platforms to raise awareness and funds for various causes, such as education, health, and the environment.

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) - 614 million followers

The soccer star from Portugal is not only considered one of the greatest players of all time but also one of the most influential celebrities on social media. And it probably is no surprise then the he tops IBT's list of the 38 most followed celebrities on social media in 2024.

Regularly, he shares his family, fitness, fashion, and philanthropy activities. Moreover, he posts about his accomplishments and difficulties on the field, as well as his support for his teammates and clubs.

Wrapping up

These are some of the most followed celebrities on social media and why they are so popular and influential. They have different backgrounds, careers, personalities, and interests, but they all have something in common: they have millions of people who admire them, support them, and follow them. They also use their platforms to express themselves, entertain their audiences, inform their followers, and make a difference in the world.

What do you think of these celebrities and their social media presence? Do you follow any of them? Do you have any other favorites? Let us know in the comments below!