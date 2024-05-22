On the face of it, the US dairy industry and the United Nations (UN) would seem worlds apart. Look a little deeper though and it quickly becomes evident that they are integral to one another's success.

The US dairy sector needs to be involved with the UN because the US is a primary dairy supplier to global markets, and the UN recommends policies that many countries adopt into national law. We want policy makers to support science-based decision making that recognizes the critical role of US dairy exports in sustainable food systems.

The UN should care about US dairy and dairy trade because the dairy we produce can be a catalyst in meeting its sustainable development goals (SDGs). The UN has 17 SDGs, and dairy production and consumption can contribute to all of them, including ending poverty (SDG 1), eliminating hunger (SDG 2), supporting good health and well-being (SDG 3) and doing it all while combating climate change (SDG 13).

To start, dairy is an economic engine. One billion people worldwide rely on the dairy sector for their livelihoods either through milk production or in industries that support the dairy sector, such as feed and fertilizer production, logistics and processing. The US dairy industry recognizes and supports the economic role dairy plays in communities around the globe.

Dairy trade is not a one-sided, predatory, winner-take-all proposition as some would have you believe. Trade can give dairy producers everywhere access to international markets and helps grow domestic markets. Increasing dairy trade can increase consumption, and increasing dairy consumption delivers benefits to all parties.

The US dairy relationship with Mexico is a perfect example. Over the past two decades, US dairy exports to Mexico increased from $259 million to over $2.3 billion. At the same time, Mexico's domestic milk production jumped 36%, with steady expansion virtually every year. Cooperation between the US and Mexican dairy industries helped to grow per capita consumption to the benefit of both sides.

Cross-border collaboration on nutritional education, innovative product development, dairy promotion and simply providing consumers with more choices supported mutual dairy sector growth. In addition, with access to U.S. dairy products and ingredients, Mexico's food and beverage manufacturing sector has thrived using both local and imported products.

The work has supported dairy farmers, created domestic food industry jobs and enhanced the economic well-being for thousands, with particular benefits to rural communities. It also increased access to nutritious dairy foods for the more than 126 million people who live in Mexico.

The UN must not overlook that dairy trade also delivers irreplaceable nutrition. Dairy consumption has specific health and nutrition benefits for people across all life stages, particularly children, pregnant women and older adults. It has been shown to be protective against certain cancers and chronic conditions like hypertension, stroke, obesity and type 2 diabetes.

And trade in dairy products creates a more resilient food system, increasing access to nutritious dairy and cushioning shocks and stresses. Trade has never been more important than it is now to ensure those in need—the hungry or malnourished—receive optimal nutrition as consistently and expediently as possible. When we trade, we not only trade in products. We trade in ideas. Our trade relationships create a channel to exchange knowledge about US dairy sustainability, technology, farming practices and nutrition.

The US dairy industry is a proven leader in increasing milk output while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the North American region, where the U.S. is the primary milk producer, reduced GHG emissions intensity by 2.2% per year from 2005 to 2015 even as milk production increased 2.1% annually. And we haven't stopped striving to improve since. Working together with partners across the country, we have taken several concrete steps toward reaching our industry wide goal of GHG neutrality by 2050.

The US is an exemplary model for milk producers across the globe. Working together across borders, we can accelerate the implementation of proven strategies to help achieve our shared goal of increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impact while continuing to supply nutritious milk and dairy products.

Why should the UN care about dairy trade? Because trade and US dairy exports are solutions for delivering sustainable food systems that nourish our growing global population. The world will not meet its sustainable development goals without dairy.

Open trade and science-based policies are the framework that ensures that we get safe food where it is most needed and do it consistently, competitively and cost-effectively.

Marilyn Hershey and her husband own and operate an 800-cow farm in Pennsylvania. She also serves as chair of Dairy Management Inc. Co-author Alex Peterson operates a 150-cow farm in Missouri with his family and serves in several leadership roles in U.S. dairy organizations.