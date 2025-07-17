Who's the next generation of leaders? What skills do they need to enjoy their future role and sustain it? The Soul Children of Chicago (SCC) offers an answer to these questions. As the world wrestles with cultural divides, economic inequities, and a crisis of youth identity, SCC empowers young minds to lead with courage, creativity, and conviction through education, career guidance, cultural exposure, and the power of song.

Founded in 1981 by Dr. Walt Whitman, Jr., SCC has been a nurturing environment for young people to discover their voices and potential. It began as a small school choir in Chicago's South Side and has grown into a Grammy Award-winning, internationally recognized powerhouse. With its roots in gospel and its reach now spanning continents, the organization is more than a local treasure. It's a global youth movement. "SCC is a global choir for all youth who want to dream bigger and do better," Dr. Whitman stresses.

For over four decades, SCC's mission has always been to reach the soul of every child and uplift their lives spiritually, academically, and professionally. Through after-school programs, academic tutoring, premier vocal training, and mentoring from alumni and industry professionals, the organization equips its members to excel in every aspect of life.

For instance, through its "Think Big" initiative, SCC hosts conferences that connect young people to leaders in technology, business, entertainment, and innovation, to name a few. These events enable youth to meet mentors, learn practical skills, and envision futures they hadn't dared to dream. From content creation to entrepreneurship, the Think Big Conference gives kids insights on how to turn their vision into reality.

"Many of our former members have gone on to become entrepreneurs, artists, educators, civic leaders, and professionals in fields ranging from finance to fashion. One alum is now a hairstylist working with A-list celebrities. Others lead companies, plan events, teach, preach, and innovate. All of them excel in what they do and are fueled by the foundational experience of being part of this community," shares Dr. Whitman.

SCC is proud of its generational legacy. The choir now includes members whose parents once sang under Dr. Whitman's direction. These multigenerational ties create lasting community bonds that extend beyond the choir into the fabric of Chicago itself. Dr. Whitman says, "This is what happens when a community invests deeply in its youth and stays the course over decades."

It's worth noting that SCC is a spiritual sanctuary as much as it is a choir. Faith and gospel are the heart of the group's identity. The spiritual component offers a grounding force for children navigating life's storms. Dr. Whitman, a man of deep conviction and purpose, understands that today's youth are battling stress, anxiety, and disconnection.

"That soul element, that grounding, is what gives these kids strength," Dr. Whitman says. Daily prayer lines, gospel-rooted mentorship, and a commitment to emotional and mental well-being give SCC members a depth that prepares them to thrive under pressure. "When a young person has that internal strength, they don't just survive. They lead," he adds.

The discipline and structure instilled in every rehearsal translate to life skills that members carry far beyond the stage. Dr. Whitman draws from his background in the military and the church to maintain a high standard of excellence. This consistency has enabled SCC to transition from church-based performances to commanding stages globally, from Carnegie Hall to the White House. Meanwhile, SCC's versatility has allowed it to collaborate with musical legends such as Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Stevie Wonder.

The visibility the choir has earned is another form of empowerment. Performances at major events such as the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) and the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race have broadened the choir's audience and have changed how these young people see themselves. "We see such appearances not just as accolades but as access points. They place SCC members in rooms with CEOs, producers, and innovators, reshaping what these youth believe is possible for themselves," Dr. Whitman states.

Now, as the Soul Children of Chicago further expands its global footprint, Dr. Whitman calls on new partners, corporate allies, and cultural collaborators to join the mission. "We're building something bigger than a choir," he says. "We're shaping a generation. And if you're someone who believes in the power of youth, in the potential of the next global leaders, then this is your invitation. Walk with us. Build with us. Help us show the world what happens when we believe in the youth's potential."