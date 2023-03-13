KEY POINTS Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty Sunday night

Butler attended the bash with his new girlfriend, Kaia Gerber

Social media users have mixed opinions about Hudgens and Butler's awkward run-in

Vanessa Hudgens seemingly ignored her ex-boyfriend, Austin Butler, during an unexpected run-in Sunday night following the 2023 Academy Awards.

The "Elvis" star, who lost the best actor Oscar to "The Whale's" Brendan Fraser, was seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty alongside Sharon Stone. As the pair waited outside the event in Beverly Hills, California, and greeted onlookers, Hudgens, who hosted ABC's pre-Oscars telecast, walked right past her ex.

The exes didn't make eye contact or speak during the brief run-in, but a video of the moment showed that Hudgens noticed Butler before she brushed past him. However, she looked down at her phone and walked away without making conversation.

Butler, who attended the party with his new girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, appeared to glance in Hudgens' direction after she walked by.

The exes' run-in was caught on camera, and the video was shared by Entertainment Tonight via Instagram.

A number of social media users reacted to the video, with some describing the moment as awkward and others poking fun at the run-in.

"She looked up and said IGNORED [face with tears of joy emoji]. We [have] all been there. We pretend we don't see them," one commented. Another added, "Don't know the terms of the ending, but boy, what a 'don't know him' vibe."

"Alexa, play 'Somebody that I used to know' by Gotye," a third person joked. "Bro is relieved she didn't try to talk to him," a fourth user suggested.

"The way he looked at her [eyes emoji]. That man hasn't moved on!" another speculated. A different commenter claimed, "He touched his heart. Body language!"

"Dang... [They] started off as strangers, were together for 5.5 years and then went back to being strangers. Regardless, it's tough [for] someone [to go from] being the center of your world to nothing," another person wrote.

Butler and the "High School Musical" actress dated for nearly a decade, from 2011 to 2020.

In January, he acknowledged that it was Hudgens who encouraged him to play the king of rock 'n' roll, months before he landed the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis." His performance as the iconic singer earned him several accolades, including best actor at the Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards.

"I was with my partner at the time," Butler said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "We'd been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me."

Hudgens also spoke about her conversation with Butler when she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2019, shortly after her then-beau was announced as the lead of "Elvis."

"It's so crazy, because last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on," Hudgens said. "He had just dyed his hair dark — he's a natural blonde — and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, 'Babe, you need to play Elvis. I don't know how, but I'm serious. You need to play him.'"

After his split from the "Second Act" star, Butler moved on with Gerber, whom he's been dating since late 2021.

Hudgens, for her part, recently got engaged to professional baseball player Cole Tucker after nearly three years of dating.