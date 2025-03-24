We are witnessing the rewriting of the old Silicon Valley success playbook. For decades, the formula was simple: massive funding rounds, large-scale hiring in anticipation of growth, aggressive scaling, and discussions about fantastic profits in the foreseeable future. Today, a new generation of AI-powered startups is turning this model upside down.

A prime example is Gamma, a pioneer in AI-driven platforms for creating presentations and websites with a focus on corporate collaboration. Founded by Grant Lee, John Noronha, and James Fox, the startup has achieved impressive results: tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue and nearly 50 million users worldwide. Yet, the company has only 28 employees.

This is not an isolated case. Cursor by Anysphere reached $100 million in annual revenue with just 20 employees. ElevenLabs has achieved similar success with around 50 workers. These "tiny teams" are accomplishing what would have required an army of employees just a few years ago. Some startups, like Runway Financial and Agency, have intentionally capped their workforce at 100 employees, believing that with AI, this number is sufficient for effective operations.

The Rise of a New Type of Venture Fund

These examples are forcing a reevaluation of traditional venture investment metrics. Today, companies can generate $1 million in revenue with just $200,000 in funding—whereas previously, the ratio might have been 1:1. The traditional venture capital model is rapidly adapting to these changing conditions. A new breed of investment funds has emerged, offering an entirely different approach to financing tech companies.

Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, and Lightspeed Venture Partners manage multibillion-dollar portfolios and operate more like investment advisors than classic venture capitalists. Their advantage lies in an unprecedented level of flexibility: they work with both private startups and public companies, building truly diversified portfolios.

More importantly, these funds think in decades, not just years. Their long-term investment horizons allow them to exercise strategic patience, which is often crucial for modern tech companies. They are willing to start with small investments in promising early-stage projects and gradually increase funding as a company grows from a billion to tens of billions of dollars in valuation.

This approach is particularly relevant for startups that require prolonged development and significant resources. These new types of funds are becoming ideal partners, providing not only capital but also long-term strategic support.

The Global Democratization of AI Technologies

Changes are also spreading to human capital management strategies. Companies are increasingly seeking versatile professionals worldwide who can leverage AI across various domains rather than hiring expensive specialists in narrow fields.

Leadership structures are shifting toward "player-coach" models, where managers actively mentor their teams. This represents a fundamental rethinking of organizational hierarchies and role definitions.

These changes will only accelerate as AI capabilities grow and costs decline. The winners in this new reality won't just be more efficient versions of traditional enterprises—they will be fundamentally different organizations, built on AI-driven opportunities. Success will depend less on company size and more on AI-powered efficiency.

Rethinking Business in the Age of AI

For business leaders and investors, the message is clear: we have entered a new era where success is no longer defined by simple cost-cutting or automation but by a fundamental rethinking of how value is created and captured in the modern economy.

AI is reshaping the rules at an astonishing speed, redefining efficiency criteria and organizational scale. We are witnessing a major industry transformation—from large-scale infrastructure investments to the rise of small, highly efficient teams.

New types of investment funds are emerging, AI technologies are becoming more accessible, and companies are operating in entirely new ways. All of this presents unique opportunities for innovation and investment. In this evolving technological landscape, the companies and investors who can effectively harness AI's full potential will gain a decisive advantage.

(Vladimir Kokorin is a venture IT investor, founder of the British consulting firm BCCM Group, and co-founder of the digital corporate travel platform Tumodo.)