Two of America's favorite pastimes -- TikTok and weed -- were in the crosshairs of late night talk shows on Wednesday.

The White House's approval of a proposal to ban TikTok and Oklahoma voters' decision not to legalize recreational marijuana had the hosts up in arms -- and viewers in stitches.

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" pounced on the ongoing effort to ban the social media platform in the U.S., pointing out its unpopularity and President Joe Biden being techno-challenged.

"The White House just backed a bipartisan Senate bill that would give President Biden the power to ban TikTok," Fallon said, "or as they're calling it on TikTok, the 'Trying to Lose the Election Challenge.'

"I wouldn't worry just yet. As of now Biden thinks TikTok is the clock on '60 Minutes'. To make up for it, Biden has promised to give everyone 100 free hours of AOL."

"The Daily Show" guest host Marlon Wayans had a different reason to take shots at TikTok -- a new filter that makes the user appear more attractive.

"That's not a filter, that's witchcraft," Wayans joked. "C'mon TikTok, we already have the technology to make people look hotter. It's called tequila."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" focused on Oklahoma voters rejecting a referendum to make recreational marijuana use legal in the state.

"This vote was a bit of a surprise given that Oklahoma has embraced medical marijuana and 10% of the population already has a medical marijuana card," Colbert said, "which explains why they've changed the name to Ok-glaucoma."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" had a different take on why the Sooner State shot down the right to legal weed.

"Apparently time already moves slowly enough in Oklahoma," Meyers said.