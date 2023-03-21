Monday's late night talk show circuit felt like 2018 all over again with a torrent of jokes about Donald Trump's alleged affair with a porn actress. News of his potential arrest had the hosts abuzz with told-you-sos.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" had a field day with the case, which involves a $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, and he left no question about where he stands on the former president.

"So many of his legal problems are based on him being an idiot. If President Karen hadn't picked up the phone and called around Georgia asking to speak to its manager to find 11,000 votes, he wouldn't have an issue in Georgia," Kimmel quipped. "If he had just tweeted the words 'Calm down. Go home!' four hours earlier like everyone, including his daughter, told him to, he wouldn't have an issue on Jan. 6.

"And if the Great White Hope Chest hadn't boxed up his love letters from the Saudis and Kim Jong-Un and squirreled them out of the White House and into the rec room at Golf-a-Lago, he wouldn't have an issue with the FBI. In every case the reason he's in trouble is because he's the dumbest criminal in the world. He's Al Ca-bonehead."

"The Late Late Show With James Corden" put the news in the proper perspective.

"Over the weekend Donald Trump made the shocking announcement that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday," Corden said. "You know it's a bad sign when a former president announces he's going to be arrested and the general response is, 'For which crime?' "

"Daily Show" was guest-hosted by former U.S. senator Al Franken, who was not surprised in the least by Trump's legal trouble.

"Who would have ever thought that Donald Trump would be brought down by a porn star?" Franken asked. "All of us, right? It was pretty predictable."

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" had an interesting take on the first day of spring being an appropriate time for the former president's legal woes.

"It's officially spring -- April Showers, May Flowers," Fallon said. "By the way, those are also the names of two more porn stars Trump bribed with hush money."