Vans traveling in a motorcade behind Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz crashed into each other Sunday afternoon while heading to a campaign appearance in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

A campaign staffer for the Democratic vice presidential nominee appeared to have suffered a broken arm and was treated by first responders, CBS News reported, citing journalists who were riding in the vans that collided.

Walz's vehicle wasn't among those involved in the accident, his campaign told CBS.

A photo posted on social media by a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel showed a white van with a crumpled front end stopped on the side of a road with several people gathered around it.

The press pool vans in the back of @Tim_Walz motorcade have been in an accident on the highway. We're all ok with some minor scrapes and injuries. We're told the governor is fine, vehicles in the front of the motorcade are unaffected and kept going. pic.twitter.com/VmoGwxhUld — Hope Karnopp (@hopekarnopp) September 2, 2024

"The press pool vans in the back of @Tim_Walz motorcade have been in an accident on the highway. We're all ok with some minor scrapes and injuries," Hope Karnopp wrote on X. "We're told the governor is fine, vehicles in the front of the motorcade are unaffected and kept going."

The accident took place shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 794 outside Milwaukee, where Walz was scheduled to speak at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO's Laborfest event, CBS News said.

Journalists told the network they were pitched forward in their seats when one van slammed into the back of another and was then hit from behind.

Reporters and staffers in the vans arrived at the event about an hour later, CBS said.