Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's older brother is reportedly "100% opposed" to the Democratic vice presidential nominee's politics and is considering endorsing former President Donald Trump.

"The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future," Jeff Walz said mysteriously of his sibling on social media, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The brothers are estranged and haven't spoken in eight years, the Post said, citing Jeff Walz's posts on Facebook.

"I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology," Jeff Walz, 67, reportedly wrote on Friday.

And when a Facebook user urged him to publicly endorse Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, Jeff Walz responded: "I've thought long and hard about doing something like that!"

He reportedly added: "I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it."

Jeff Walz is a registered Republican who lives in Florida and donated $20 to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, the Post said.

Jeff Walz's posts were reportedly uncovered by conservative activist Laura Loomer, who found a Facebook message from the day Trump was indicted in the Stormy Daniels "hush money" case.

"We've just become a third world banana republic," he wrote on March 30, 2023.

In May, a New York City jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, but he's seeking to have the convictions overturned in light of a July 1 Supreme Court ruling that granted presidents immunity from prosecution for official acts.

Trump has asked the judge to delay his scheduled Sept. 18 sentencing, and he's also trying for a second time to have the case transferred to federal court.

Jeff Walz told the Post Saturday he wouldn't discuss his social media comments, saying, "I am not doing interviews."

A spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign didn't respond to requests for comment, the Post said.