The people of Chicago will vote to appoint their mayor in the runoff elections this April, since none of the candidates managed to secure the majority votes in Tuesday's mayoral elections.

Lori Lightfoot, who guided the most populous city in Illinois through the pandemic and the turmoil after George Floyd's death, ended up being a one-term mayor after placing third in the election results Tuesday.

Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) organizer Brandon Johnson, 46, who secured 20.29% of the votes is headed to the runoffs, where he'll be challenged by Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas.

"If tonight is proof of anything, it's proof that anything is possible. It's proof that we can build a Chicago as big and generous as its promise. And it's proof that City Hall can truly belong to the people. Tonight is just the beginning. Thank you, Chicago. Let's go," Johnson tweeted after the results were out.

He placed second in Tuesday's race, next to his 69-year-old challenger Vallas, who secured 35% of the vote counted from 91% of precincts as of 10 p.m. ET, NBC5 reported.

Who is Brandon Johnson?

Johnson, who addressed his supporters after finishing in the top two positions Tuesday night, said "You know, a few months ago they said they didn't know who I was. I am so freaking proud because we did this."

Aside from his association with the CTU, Johnson also holds a seat on the Cook County Board of Commissioners since 2018 after defeating Richard Boykin in the Democratic primary.

Relatively new on the political circuit, Johnson made waves last year after an influential labor group, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73, which represents more than 31,000 workers in public service in schools, government, and social services throughout Indiana and Illinois, endorsed him for mayor, alongside the CTU, which helped underscore his candidacy.

"Chicago needs a revitalization...and I believe Brandon Johnson can do that. Brandon Johnson is the only candidate who has been with our communities in the fight for fully funded schools, affordable housing, jobs, and access to mental health care," Diane Palmer, the president of Local 73 had said, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The endorsement was a remarkable feat, considering Lightfoot's attempts to win SEIU's support. She had worked with union leaders and even hired SEIU Illinois State Council's executive director, as a senior adviser, but it didn't translate into formal support.

Going back to Johnson's race to be mayor, if elected, his administration would reportedly support the Bring Chicago Home campaign to solve the homelessness crisis, champion art workers across the city, ensure Chicago Public Schools have funding to prioritize arts education to foster creativity and joy among kids. Johnson said he will also commit to helping disabled people become economically secure and feel better supported.