The Vatican announced early Monday that Pope Francis has died at 88 years of age amid health issues in the last few months.

Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement, "At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His whole life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church."

Pope Francis was the first non-European pontiff in nearly 1,300 years. He is known for refusing offers to move into luxurious papal apartments and a tenure marked by a more forward-looking approach to the faith.